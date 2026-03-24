The prior report in this series is here.

If looking at fatal adverse event reports after shots taken in the years from 2011-2021, there are 11 total years. If it was expected for all years to be equal, then each of the 11 years would provide about 9% of the total number (11 * 9 = 99% ~ 100%). But a conservative assumption is that 2021 would be 6x the other years.

Reasons to believe that 2021 numbers would be somewhat higher than prior years are that (1) more total injections were given than for a typical flu season, and (2) the heightened public awareness can increase the “propensity to report.” If 2x the normal shots went out, and people were 3x likely to report, then that equals 6x.

It is also 6x if 3x the typical number of shots went out, when people were 2x likely to report. Using this conservative assumption on the 11 years, here is the percentage breakdown:

\((10 * 6.25 percent) + (6 * 6.25 percent) = 100 percent\)

Each of the first 10 years, from 2011-2020, contributes 6.25% to the total, while the final year of 2021 would contribute (6 * 6.25 =) 37.5% — a portion 6x larger. But let’s see what is found:

Blood & Lymphatic System

[click to enlarge]

Out of the 464 cases, 435 (94%) of them were from shots given in 2021, leaving 6% spread out over the prior 10 years — i.e., each prior year contributing 0.6% to the total. But that means that 2021 was not just 6x higher than normal (as would have been expected), but 2021 was actually 157x:

\(\frac{94}{0.6} = 157x\)

After correcting out the 6x which was expected to be found in 2021, then the residual death risk elevation (RDRE) that remains is still 26x:

\(\frac{157}{6} = 26x\)

Under conservative assumptions, for deaths involving this category, COVID shots are at least 26 times more dangerous to take into your body than typical shots.

Cardiac

For deaths involving cardiac disorders, 2021 comprised 95% of the reports — slightly worse than results found above for blood and lymphatic disorders.

Gastrointestinal

94% of fatal adverse event reports involving gastrointestinal disorders were in 2021 — similar to the original findings at top for blood and lymphatic system disorders.

Immune System

86% of fatal adverse event reports involving immune system disorder were in 2021 — leading to a 2021 multiple of 61x when compared to the average of prior years — and which is over 10 times higher than the original 6x multiple which would have been expected, under conservative assumptions.

Infection & Infestation

96% of fatal reports involving infection and/or infestation were in 2021, leaving just 4% spread across all 10 of the prior years (providing for a multiple of 240x). Even after correcting the 240x multiple by 6x, the COVID shots are shown to be 40 times more dangerous to take into your body than typical shots.

Metabolism & Nutrition

96% of deaths involving metabolism/nutrition were in 2021.

Musculoskeletal & Connective Tissue

92% of deaths involving musculoskeletal/connective tissue disorder were in 2021.

Nervous System

93% of deaths involving nervous system disorder were in 2021.

Renal & Urinary

96% of deaths involving kidney/urinary disorder were in 2021.

Respiratory

96% of deaths involving respiratory system disorder were in 2021.

Vascular

95% of deaths involving vascular disorder were in 2021.