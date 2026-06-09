Spencer Pratt was #2 in the race for L.A. Mayor, with 28% of the vote. A ballot dump with 24,834 votes came in — which is worth more than 9 precincts in California — and Pratt supposedly got zero of the new votes:

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When people made a fuss about how unlikely that is, then the LA Daily News said that the automated vote tally process was set up to give all new votes for one candidate without also showing the increases in the other candidate — increases which would only show up in a second update later on:

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Karen Bass had gone up by 12,850 and Nithya Raman gained 9,521 votes. Notice how the supposed “correction” above gives almost twice as many votes to Pratt as Bass got, and over twice as many votes to Pratt as Raman got.

But it is an open question whether it would be feasible to deliberately create a system where you get all changes for one candidate but no changes for the other — at least not until a later update of the system. Such “piecemeal” recording and reporting would set things up so that cheating could be performed behind the scenes.

This is because no individual batch of votes could ever get analyzed to determine if the vote shares received by opposing parties is problematic. But why create a system that prevents you from analyzing both parties simultaneously? Assuming that this “excuse” for the odd California result is, itself, a “lame excess,” let’s analyze anyway.

While Pratt was receiving 28% of the vote prior to this 24,000 ballot dump when he got zero new votes, we cannot just take 28% of the 24,000 and assume that Pratt would have gotten that much. This is because of “regional disparities” in approval. To find out the minimum vote share to expect regionally, let’s visit the 1984 president election:

After breaking the country up into over 3,000 regional pieces (the counties), you find that Walter Mondale got only 6.6% of the vote in Madison County, Indiana. While Mondale got 40.56% of the vote overall, in the worst of the over 3,000 regions in the country, he got 6.6%. That shows it is possible to find a region where you get 84% less than your average.

Taking Pratt’s average, and then reducing it by 84%, we arrive at the minimum possible expected vote share for any ballot dump large enough to involve multiple precincts — such as the 24,000 ballot dump where he got zero new votes. If Pratt got his vote share, then he would have received 6,940 of the 24,834 votes in the ballot dump.

But at the extremes, where a particular region has your approval dropping down by 84% below your average approval, Pratt would have gotten a minimum of 1,110 votes. That works out to a minimum “rate” of approval — in every interval of 5,000 votes — of 224 votes for Pratt for each 5,000 votes counted from any region, anywhere.

Knowing this, that when the election is fair, that this is the minimum rate you will ever see for Pratt, let’s get the chance of receiving a rate of 0 votes per 5,000 — when a minimum of 224 per 5,000 is expected to occur from each and every region that is counted:

The probability distribution is the Poisson distribution, and it gives the probability of witnessing a rate, or more formally, any given count of events occurring within an interval. The probability for Pratt to get zero votes is in the second line, but in scientific notation, and here is what it looks like in long form:

0.00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00522

This probability is so low that it almost “breaks” the TI84 calculator that was used in order to compute it. Conversely, the probability that cheating is involved in the California election would be:

99.99999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999478 %

That’s 99 percent, with ninety-five 9’s after the decimal place, before you get to the …478 %. The evidence suggests that there is such a high chance of cheating in California that the proper predicate to assign to it, is that it has been “practically proven” to be the case that California is cheating during this election cycle.

Reference

[LA Daily News says the system is set up to count only votes from one side at a time] — https://www.dailynews.com/2026/06/05/election-2026-no-spencer-pratt-did-not-receive-only-0-votes-in-one-of-the-la-mayoral-race-tallies/

[in the worst of over 3,000 counties, Mondale got 84% less approval than average] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/stats.php?year=1984&f=0&off=0&elect=0

[Walter Mondale got 40.56% of the popular vote in 1984] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1984-presidential-election.html

[online statistical calculator] — https://ti84calc.com/