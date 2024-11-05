Because the COVID shots have been shown to be harmful, most of the people of the Earth have stopped taking them. When you look back over the 6 months leading up to 12 Aug 2024, then you would be lucky to find even 1 person in 100 who took a COVID shot:

The 7 continents of Earth are Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America, but only Oceania — which includes Australia — has been taking COVID shots lately.

For every 10,000 people in Oceania, 93 people took COVID shots.

But in places like Europe, for every 10,000 Europeans, there is not even one single person who took a COVID shot. Both Africa and South America have now “zeroed out” with regard to COVID shot uptake. It could be interesting to compare health outcomes in Oceania vs. regions which have stopped the COVID shots.

Reference

[source for the graph above; links out to this particular graph] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations