Socialists have been going into battle with capitalists lately, but it is important for the capitalists to prepare for the fight by putting on the correct armor — armor which does not leave gaps where the socialists can successfully attack and overcome us. As this earlier post showed, the founders of America were for free markets.

By 1981, when Reagan took office, the elite globalist technocrats had already successfully moved the USA away from the free markets of the past:

This means that, when current tragedies occur — such as the tragedy of the loss of affordability — then it is not because of having “too much” capitalism in the USA (i.e., too little socialism) but, instead, it is because of having “too little” capitalism in the USA or, said another way, the tragedy is because of having too much socialism in the USA.

Knowing that we have drifted far away from free market capitalism is like wearing armor, because the opponents have no spot where they can successfully attack you. The negative effects of the “over-regulation” shown above dovetailed with Nixon taking the USA fully off of the Gold Standard, hitting us very hard by 1974 or 1975.

Prior to that very heavy insult to free market capitalism in the USA, the top 70% of income earners (the top 7 deciles) were able to save money, steadily increasing the opportunity for them to get ahead and to make a good life for themselves and for their families:

The lowest 10% involves the 1st percentile to the 10th percentile by total income, the “2nd 10%” involves the 11th percentile up to the 20th percentile, and so on. Those in the 4th decile (31st percentile to the 40th percentile) were able to save money back when we had more capitalism. There were 6.7 million homes in each decile back then:

[click to enlarge]

Even when restricting ourselves to just wages earned rather than total income, the top half of all wage earners (top 5 deciles), living on just their wages and nothing else, could save money:

We need to return to the situation where the top half of all wage earners (top 5 deciles), living on just their wages alone, can cover all of their total consumer expenditures, just out of the wages that they earned — allowing them to save money each year and to expand their opportunities over time.

But recently, due to the loss of capitalism in the USA, only the top 30% of wage earners (top 3 deciles = 8th, 9th, and 10th decile) can completely live on their wages consistently by saving money each and every year — though the 7th decile (61st percentile to 70th percentile) has lately been able to save money:

[click to enlarge]

Regarding all income recently, the top half (top 5 deciles) consistently save money, but those in the 5th decile (41st percentile to 50th percentile) barely get by on their total income:

The evidence suggests that we should return to free market capitalism in the USA, which involves first admitting to ourselves that we have drifted away from it. This admission acts like armor when we fight socialists who complain about the cost of living, because the rising cost of living is due to government intervention, itself.

When the top half of all wage earners, living on wages alone, can pay for all of their consumer expenditure and still have some wages left over for savings, then the US economy will become strong again**, just like it was in the past.

**As Ludwig von Mises said, saving and capital accumulation — along with unhampered entrepreneurial activity — are what make an economy strong. Those 3 items are the 3 vital ingredients in the “recipe” for economic growth.

Reference

[prior Consumer Expenditure Surveys] — https://www.bls.gov/cex/csxstnd.htm

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Expenditures: Total Average Annual Expenditures by Deciles of Income Before Taxes: Highest 10 Percent (91st to 100th Percentile) [CXUTOTALEXPLB1511M], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CXUTOTALEXPLB1511M

[for lower deciles, reduce the “1511” in the URL by one]

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Income Before Taxes: Wages and Salaries by Deciles of Income Before Taxes: Highest 10 Percent (91st to 100th Percentile) [CXU900000LB1511M], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CXU900000LB1511M

[for lower deciles, reduce the “1511” in the URL by one]

NOTE: For those in the 61st to 70th percentile (7th decile), their wages alone did not cover their expenses — while, in 1973, even those in the 6th decile were able to save some of their wages (after paying for all of their consumer expenditures)

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Income Before Taxes: Income Before Taxes by Deciles of Income Before Taxes: Highest 10 Percent (91st to 100th Percentile) [CXUINCBEFTXLB1511M], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CXUINCBEFTXLB1511M

[for lower deciles, reduce the “1511” in the URL by one]

NOTE: For those in the 5th decile of income (41st to 50th percentile), their income only barely covered their expenses — while, in 1973, even the 4th decile of income had income left over after their expenses (even the 31st to 40th percentile could save)