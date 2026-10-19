Just as our nation began 250 years ago, Adam Smith warned us about “an order of men” whom he called “the dealers” who concoct schemes against the public in order to funnel money away from them with special government regulations that privilege a few crony insiders — even if it tanks the entire economy in the process:

Then we heard that there was going to be this new thing called “COVID” — and we were told that there was going to have to be some new legislation that carved out over $5 trillion dollars in order to gain protection, either from COVID, or from economic collapse. The federal spending ballooned, but who obtained the benefit?

Here is a chart showing the changes in 3 things over time, the change in real wages (blue line), the change in real government spending (red dots), and the change in real corporate profits (green dashmarks):

[click to enlarge]

NOTE: Prior to 1972 (our capitalist era), wages grew just as fast as corporate profits, and federal spending did not grow any faster than either wages or profits (no divergence). From 1973, wages rose 2.5x, federal spending rose 3.5x, and corporate profits rose 4.5x.

Because it is hard to see, I have zoomed in on the steep $5 trillion increase in federal spending (red dots) so that we can tell if it helped wages (blue) or if it helped corporate profits (green):

[click to enlarge]

It looks like that $5 trillion all went toward boosting the profits of corporations, without doing anything to help the common man earning wages. The divergence (from wage growth) of federal spending and corporate profits actually got really big in 2010, under Obama, and it stayed diverged and then got even worse during COVID.

The evidence suggests that Adam Smith was right, and that crony government insiders had planned to utilize the “COVID pandemic” as a means to funnel money away from the common people of America, and into the pockets of billionaires. It is clear from the chart that it did not boost wages, but it sure did boost corporate profits.

The more that the federal government spends, the more that corporate profits diverge up above the wages. The sharp increase in corporate profit from 2025 is alarming. This indicates a corrupt merger of state and corporate interests, sometimes called “state corporatism” and, at other times called “fascism.”

Reference

[quotes from Adam Smith] — https://www.adamsmith.org/adam-smith-quotes/

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Compensation of Employees: Wages and Salary Accruals [WASCUR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WASCUR

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Corporate Profits with Inventory Valuation Adjustment (IVA) and Capital Consumption Adjustment (CCAdj) [CPROFIT], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPROFIT

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal Government: Current Expenditures [FGEXPND], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FGEXPND

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average [CPIAUCNS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIAUCNS