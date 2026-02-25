The COVID Justice Resolution
Post #1533
Dr. Meryl Nass recently reported on a “never again” resolution backed by 5 major health freedom organizations. If you click the link on her page, you can read and sign the resolution yourself. I read it and signed it, and here is the page you get after signing:
If concerned about the travesty of justice that COVID represented, then visit Dr. Nass’ substack at the link above to add your own signature.
I hope we all realize that there's not one word in it that takes a step to genuine justice in the sense of law? It's a nice policy appeal for going forward, I signed, am grateful, but America and the world deserve genuine justice according to law. This is highly likely to be used to dodge actual justice. This will only slow SOME abuses of the medical profiteering complex, a small dent in it. Is there more coming? More of what we deserve? Let's see that there is!
The DC apparatchik needs to affirmatively ratify the Nuremberg code as law with prosecution power for starters. The system requires serious reform, including establishing a powerful mechanism of independent objective critique of the predatory architecture with teeth - a system of highly ethical zoo keepers to keep the rats in their cage!
As for Justice as American law gifted to us, we then stand up a giant octopus of investigations and prosecutions commensurate with the evil machine of that giant octopus that violated and harmed the world. Harms need to be triaged, accounted, acknowledged in detail, then recompensed, also in detail!
Lawful justice prescribes, warrants, and demands that all higher levels implementing the injustices deserve sentencing, damages, incarceration, and executions.
Failure to execute perpetuates!