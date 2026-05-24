NOTE: A prior post related to this topic is here.

Kenton County is near the north edge of Kentucky, and there were recently 19,944 votes cast in the Republican House District #4 Primary there:

But 19,944 votes is a curious number of midterm primary votes for that county. The last comparable midterm primary was 2022, when there were a total of 7,877 votes from the 66,171 registered republicans in that county (an 11.9% party-specific voter turnout):

That’s an increased raw turnout from the last comparable election of just over 2.5x, although evidence below indicates that some independents were voting in Massie’s primary (his vote count in 2022 exceeds the sum of all republican votes cast). Massie’s vote count in Kenton County in 2026 did grow from what it was in 2022:

Because he got 9,402 votes in Kenton County in 2026, but only 8,456 in 2022, that means that at least raw support for him had grown by 11% from 2022 to 2026.

When an incumbent sees his raw support grow by 11%, then it usually means he gets reelected. It is important that irregularities are addressed, especially because of the irregularities from 2020 which have as yet to be fully adjudicated. Vote counts that rise by 2.5x from one comparable primary to the next are irregular (statistically very rare).

Reference

[2026 results in Kentucky House District #4] — https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/kentucky-primary-results-us-house/#4

[turnouts by party affiliation in Kentucky] — https://elect.ky.gov/Resources/Pages/Turnout.aspx