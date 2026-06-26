Peter Suderman at Reason published an essay on the socialist take-over in New York, citing how the socialists do not know the science of economics. The insinuation is that we should not have to worry about a socialist takeover in broader America, because it is so easy to show how absurd socialists are. But let’s not assume too much.

Priority One in the battle against socialism is to not give them ammunition. This means that, when fighting them, do not attempt to run your own country into the ground with half-measures. Another way to say this is that the way forward is not appeasement and compromise (i.e., not becoming “a little more” socialist).

The most-promising path forward is actually shocking when you first read it:

More Polarization

In the past, we’ve always held that more appeasement and compromise with the collectivists is the best way forward — becoming a little more like them every year, but only slowly. You might hear phrases like “Governing from the center” or like “reaching across the aisle” or other similar phrases.

An aphorism from history is that you should be “the one who is feeding the alligator,” in order to prevent yourself from being eaten by that alligator. But learning how to live with an alligator — by finding other people to sacrifice to its voracious appetite — is not the only way to deal with alligators. Priority One says it is time to double-down.

No More Ammunition

Not giving ammunition to the enemies of free enterprise means not being like them, not governing like them, not compromising with them. When you appease a socialist, your nation becomes worse off, giving more ammunition to the socialists — they attempt to blame the worsened conditions on capitalism, the thing we have less of.

The rising inequality after becoming more socialist (less capitalist) is a point which is beyond dispute:

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The “ugly” nature of recent income inequality, where the mathematical average (mean) is more than 30% higher than the 50th Percentile (median), gives the socialists more ammunition to use against us. One reason that income inequality has worsened after the 1970s is the interventionism (anti-capitalism) from the 1970s, going forward:

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By 1979, the USA had accrued so many pages of federal regulation for each 100,000 full-time equivalent workers in the private sector that we no longer had the free enterprise, capitalist system of the 1950s and 1960s (the one that kept inequality low). By adopting socialist policies, we got socialist outcomes, giving socialists ammunition.

The evidence suggests that even more polarization is to be desired in America — even returning to the “capitalism” of the 1950s — in order to effectively address a growing wave of socialism in U.S. politics. We have been attempting to be “too much like” the socialists, and it is harming us, and they plan to use the poor outcome for sound-bytes.

Less than 50 pages of federal regulations for each 100,000 private sector workers (like in the early 1950s) is better than having more than 150 pages of federal regulations for each 100,000 private sector workers (like in 2024). Vigorously returning the USA to a free enterprise system is one of the most-promising paths forward.

One “necessary evil” of a vigorous return to policies a half-century old is polarization.

Reference

[average (mean) income] — U.S. Census Bureau, Mean Family Income in the United States [MAFAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MAFAINUSA646N

[50th Percentile (median) income] — U.S. Census Bureau, Median Family Income in the United States [MEFAINUSA646N], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEFAINUSA646N

[pages of federal regulation (Code of Federal Regulation)] — https://regulatorystudies.columbian.gwu.edu/regstats

[full-time equivalent workers in the private sector] — https://alfred.stlouisfed.org/series?seid=A4303C0A173NBEA