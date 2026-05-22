USA Today keeps tabs on young athletes who die:

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For March 2026, you find two deaths listed, but a good research question would be to ask about the months with high death counts in them, and to ask if the share of all months when deaths are high has grown larger since kids were given COVID shots. I went back through 37 pages of data, recording each month with over 6 deaths in it:

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Here are the months involving COVID shots for kids:

In a stretch of 55 months, there were 8 of them with high death — 1 month with high death for each 7 months. In no other stretch of time that was also 55 months wide, was there ever a time when 8 out of the 55 months were high-death months. To get a better contrast, I used January-to-January (a 13 month window), and rolled it forward:

The COVID era at right has the longest stretch with at least 1 high-death month in the last 13 months, and it has the longest stretch with at least 2 high-death months in the last 13 months, and it has the longest stretch with at least 3 high-death months in the last 13 months, and it is the only era when there were 4 high-death months in the time window.

Regarding the stretch of trailing 13-month counts when at least 1 in the last 13 months was high-death, the 72 months ending in August 2006 was the second longest. The COVID era stretch was 81 months long. For the stretch of trailing 13-month counts when at least 2 in the last 13 months were high, the COVID era was longest again.

There were at least 2 high-death months in every 13-month window for 13 straight months ending in October 2001, another 13 straight months ending in September 2014, another 12 months ending in September 2016, and the COVID era stretch with at least 2 high-death months was 16 months long, ending in November 2025.

An example month shows that half or more of COVID-era deaths occurred suddenly:

NOTE: This proportion of deaths which were sudden deaths is not statistically higher than before — but the increased frequency of “high-death months” is still alarming.

The evidence suggests that COVID shots kill kids, because, by many measures, the tabulated deaths in young athletes is now higher than it was before. While no data on older adults is presented here, confining inference to only what the data shows indicates that the COVID shots should have never been given to kids or young adults.

Reference

[Deadly Games death data from USA Today] — https://data.usatoday.com/deadly-games-sudden-death-in-athletes/?page=1