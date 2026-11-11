With the election of so many Democratic Socialists promising to “fix” affordability, you have to ask how their fixes will be paid for. Every constructive endeavor came from a prior investment, and every pool of investable wealth came from prior production. Everything positive in the world became possible due to free agency.

If people live under a system of unhampered property rights and a rule of law, wealth grows. That system is called capitalism. If people attempt to live under other kinds of social systems, such as systems which allow the government to slowly rob you and/or put other types of shackles on your productive behavior, then debt grows. Here is debt:

At left, total domestic nonfinancial debt (households + business + government) grew anywhere from 5% to 7.5% a year. But to discover if you can afford debt growth, you have to look at income growth:

Under capitalism, incomes rise just as fast as debt does, so that the interest on the debt (what is needed to “service the debt”) remains payable. But under socialism, debt rises faster than income, eventually leading you into a debt trap. The historic record suggests that we should return to unhampered property rights and a rule of law.

In other words, we should return to the levels of market freedom characteristic of genuine capitalism — rather than continuing on the path of having the government allocate a full third of the GDP each year, often to crony insiders who have concocted anti-capitalist rules and regulations which put stumbling blocks on innovators.

Reference

[total domestic debt] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Domestic Nonfinancial Sectors; Debt Securities and Loans; Liability, Level [TODNS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TODNS

[total domestic income (GDP)] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP