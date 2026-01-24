As reported by Matt Taibbi over at the Racket News substack, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick came to Davos with “the receipts” and brought their house-of-cards down by dropping truth bombs on it. But, either wittingly or not, many market pundits often claim that things got so much better for Americans in the last 30 years.

This post will bring “the receipts” to the claim that Secretary Lutnick made — that the last 3 decades of globalism resulted in a net-harm to the average American. Economic statistics are tough to parse through, because at every turn, scheming bureaucrats seek to tweak things to make everything look rosy.

One example is how they changed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from a true cost-of-living index into a shadow of itself, with hedonic quality adjustment and fixed proportions of spending in categories — allowing you to substitute lesser-valued things when prices go up on what you value —rather than one-to-one price changes.

Another shady method occurred in 2013, when they started adding presumed benefits of ObamaCare into people’s “personal wealth” — instantly making us all appear more rich, because we all supposedly have access to this enormous social benefit scheme. For this reason, economic numbers after 2013 have new and extra, inherent suspicion.

The Receipts

A good age group to follow through time is the age band of 35-44. This is an age group telling you about how the previous 30 years had been working out. They grew up in those previous 30 years, allowing you to compare time-windows 30 years wide, from any given year to the next. The median net worth is more valid than the mean here.

1989

In constant 2022 dollars, median net worth was $130,000 back in 1989. This means that at least half of all households had that much (the median is the 50th percentile).

2019

By 2019, median net worth had fallen to $106,000, indicating that — back in 1989 — this age band was 22% more wealthy than it was in 2019. Globalism, like Secretary Lutnik explained, is a dominant cause of the decline in US living standards in the 30 years from 1989 to 2019. Evidence suggests that globalism sucks (at least for the US).

Reference

[median net worth of adults below middle age got lower in last 30 years] — https://www.fool.com/research/average-net-worth-americans/