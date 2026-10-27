.

Everyone has heard of the truism that “the dose makes the poison” which means that almost anything — at a high-enough dose — could cause harm to you (and would become virtually harmless at a low-enough dose). The flipside to that is that medicines work best at their best doses, rather than piddly-little, namby-pamby doses often used.

When vitamin C was checked for efficacy against COVID, they said it didn’t work:

[click to enlarge]

But you have to ask yourself:

What kind of doses were they using?

The daily intravenous (i.v.) doses investigated were on the order of 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight (50 mg/kg/day):

But that’s paltry, given the now-ancient history of what Dr. Fred Klenner was using successfully against infections. Klenner injected 1,000mg-2,000mg every two hours into children who had polio — as long as their fever didn’t break. If their fever broke, he cut back. But all 60 children with polio given vitamin C were cured within 72 hours:

When his own daughters got measles, he cured them in 48 hours with 1,000mg every 2 hours around the clock:

On a usual sleep-wake schedule, that makes for 9 doses of 1,000mg each — for a child who may weigh only 30 kilograms (66 lbs). In other words, he gave his kids 300 mg/kg. When treating (curing) polio with vitamin C, he gave around 500 mg/kg — 10 times what modern researchers attempted to use against COVID.

Dr. Klenner gives a picture of the typical outcome of someone critically ill, but then given from 50,000mg to 100,000mg (50g - 100g) of i.v. vitamin C:

The evidence suggests that we’ve known for 75 years how to utilize vitamin C to knock out infections, but institutional inertia has prevented us from looking back on the history of the successful use of vitamin C as a virus-killer.

Reference

[COVID researchers said vitamin C doesn’t work] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S240545772200002X

[Dr. Klenner used 500mg/kg/day of vitamin C as a 72-hr polio cure] — https://emcesd.com/Health/Klenner-Poliomyelitis_1949.pdf

[Dr. Klenner used 300mg/kg/day of vitamin C as a 48-hr measles cure] — https://zenodo.org/records/19497368

[50,000mg to 100,000mg of vitamin C worked wonders (when it was used)] — https://zenodo.org/records/19551702