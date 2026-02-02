While hardly anyone takes central planning seriously, anymore — because central planning in the twentieth century dictatorships led to over 100 million deaths — potential tyrants today are trying to slip central planning in through the back door, by way of the institutionalization of decision-making through algorithms and through AI.

The goal of the technocrats is to get people to believe that AI ought to be able to tell them what to do, but such a scheme guarantees stagnation and hardship, because it kills the emergence of new ideas. Ludwig von Mises knew all about this way back in 1962:

You cannot “institutionalize” the emergence of new ideas. This means that you ought not to attempt to do technocratic central planning on society. Individualism is required for progress, even if individualism scares the control freaks and those at the top of the pyramid of social power on Earth. Humans need to plan their own lives.

Example of not planning your own life

It is said that Angelina Jolie cut off her own breasts because AI told her to do it, but it would have been better if she had arrived at that conclusion on her own — rather than doing it merely because a lifeless computer created some typed words which had enough flair and emotional appeal to sway her to remove those parts of her own body.

Reference

[Mises warned that technocrats are anti-human control freaks that cause harm] — https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/greaves-the-ultimate-foundation-of-economic-science-an-essay-on-method