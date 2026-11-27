The National Archives records that, back in 1621, there was a “festival at Plymouth”:

[click to enlarge]

You and I know that autumn day to be the first Thanksgiving, a celebration of the advancement of Western civilization. But the Post-Millenial (Libby Emmons) reports that the Boston City Council has voted Thanksgiving to be a “day of mourning” — wishing that the Pilgrims had never succeeded in colonizing North America:

The main reason that these Lefties think that Western culture and civilization should not have succeeded is because it displaced Native American Indians, who are thought to have a culture equal to or superior to Western culture. But the notion that Western culture is not special is incorrect. Back in 1630, John White wrote The Planters Plea:

John White discovered that Native American Indians were primitive people who often engaged in violence against each other:

The marauding Tarentines of Maine would canoe down to Massachusetts Bay in order to steal the corn recently harvested by tribes around Massachusetts Bay — killing the people of those tribes in the process. Not having Western culture and the Rule of Law, the Native American Indians existed in a primitive state of “kill-or-be-killed.”

Above the highlighted part, John White describes their lack of industry, only living for the day and not thinking about the future. Though he is a product of his time, he writes that he hopes that “our course of living” could breed “civility” into the Native American Indians. The reason for that hope is because Western culture is better.

While treaties were violated on both sides, so that no one can be thought to be without blame in the relation to the Native American Indians, there are many other examples showing cultural inferiority (lack of respect for individual rights). Connecticut Valley natives welcomed colonists to protect them from the violent Pequots.

Inter-tribal warfare plagued North America before the colonists arrived.

Sacagawea, the translator for Lewis and Clark, was, herself, abducted by an enemy tribe. When it is “common” to be kidnapped or killed by your own neighbors, then it can be said that your culture is inferior. We can all be thankful that the current people sitting on the Boston City Council were not the ones who landed on Plymouth Rock.

Who wants to live in a society where kidnapping and killing are common, because individual rights are not protected by an objective and transparent Rule of Law?

Reference

[festival at Plymouth] — https://visit.archives.gov/whats-on/explore-exhibits/thanksgiving-historical-perspectives

[Boston goes full-woke] — https://thepostmillennial.com/news-analysis/boston-declares-thanksgiving-national-day-of-mourning

[John White records that an inferior culture was being practiced in America] — https://boston400.org/1630-the-planters-plea/