As Mike Benz brought out, one of the outfits that the federal government used in order to monitor social media and interfere with the connectivity between users (shadow ban) among at least the US public, if not beyond, is Graphika. Graphika boasts that it begin monitoring social media for “coronavirus” on 16 Dec 2019:

But you have to ask yourself:

“Of all of the people who exist on planet Earth, how many of them had come down with ‘coronavirus’ symptoms by 16 Dec 2019?”

It turns out that, by the time Graphika began overseeing online communications about “coronavirus” — there were only 6 people on planet Earth who had it:

Really? You think 6 infections in a remote city warranted mass surveillance? The only reason to begin mass surveillance back then is if you knew that the fix was in (if you knew that there was an overall plan for the new illness to be spread worldwide and to uproot societies around the world).

A claim which cannot currently be ruled out by the available evidence is this one:

10% of the COVID pandemic was actually “real” — and 90% of it was “faked”

If this claim cannot currently be proven false, because nothing more than a tiny minority of the “pandemic” can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt — and even lowering the standard of evidence down to “the weight or balance of the evidence” does not get you close to halfway to explaining the “pandemic” — then that’s a problem.

Reference

[16 Dec 2019 start date for control of the COVID narrative] — https://public-assets.graphika.com/reports/Graphika_Report_Covid19_Infodemic.pdf

[6 people had had COVID by then] — Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, Ren L, Zhao J, Hu Y, Zhang L, Fan G, Xu J, Gu X, Cheng Z, Yu T, Xia J, Wei Y, Wu W, Xie X, Yin W, Li H, Liu M, Xiao Y, Gao H, Guo L, Xie J, Wang G, Jiang R, Gao Z, Jin Q, Wang J, Cao B. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet. 2020 Feb 15;395(10223):497-506. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30183-5. Epub 2020 Jan 24. Erratum in: Lancet. 2020 Feb 15;395(10223):496. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30252-X. PMID: 31986264; PMCID: PMC7159299. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7159299/