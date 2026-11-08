As another substack author wrote, Democratic Socialism is equivalent (in practice) to Crony State Corporatism. Both are collectivist. With the recent rise of democratic socialists in America, one can ask what our future affords. Because of the long history of such governance in East Asia, we can look over there to see what is coming for us.

A published report highlighted how it is that state corporatism — sometimes morphing into “societal corporatism” — is something which has been going on “in all of the major market economies of East Asia” including in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and even China:

[click to enlarge]

But if they have been experimenting with the same type of governance that we are just now beginning to adopt, then what is in store for us? The short answer is “death.” Whenever human societies veer away from the individualism of free market capitalism, then things go sour. Here are birth- and death-rates in the 4 nations just mentioned:

Japan

Due to adopting collectivism as a philosophy, and then attempting to implement it with government intervention into the economy, Japan is shrinking. But that’s just one instance of adopting collectivist thinking and then having it result in a slow death, a critic might say. What about the other nations that turned their back on individualism?

Taiwan

Same result: death.

South Korea

More of the same (more death).

China

Assuming the trend in 2023, China is now at the point where it is losing 3 million persons per year. The evidence suggests that failing to adopt individualism and the market extension of individualism — free market capitalism — will eventually lead to a societal collapse. Elected democratic socialists in the USA should be on short leashes.

The East Asia model shows us the result of allowing the government to control things.

Reference

[the East Asia model is collectivist, where government controls a lot of things] — https://www.researchgate.net/publication/296472469_State_corporatism_and_business_associations_in_China_A_comparison_with_earlier_emerging_economies_of_East_Asia

[Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are all beginning to collapse as societies] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/births-and-deaths?country=~JPN

[China is losing 3 million persons per year] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/births-and-deaths-projected-to-2100?time=earliest..2023&country=~CHN