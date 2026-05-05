Aaron Siri and Dr. Pierre Kory recently put out a substack on Measles. They went over how poor medical care — rather than measles, per se — was most likely responsible for the deaths of young girls. They brought up a prospective cohort study in Japan that showed that natural infection with measles and mumps gave at least 17% CVD protection.

Notice how men got 20% protection from cardiovascular disease (CVD), and how women got 17% protection. The entire ~100,000-person cohort had never had the MMR shots:

The yearly deaths due to mumps are about 10% of the yearly deaths due to measles, and the yearly deaths due to measles in the USA was approximately 400 per year prior to the 1963 rollout of measles vaccine:

But if natural infection with measles and mumps provides a minimum of 17% protection from CVD, you might be able to infer how many premature CVD deaths would occur because MMR shots had prevented people from natural infection with measles and mumps:

If 901,000 deaths occur each year due to CVD — and if you could have prevented at least 17% of them if you had allowed people to develop natural infections to measles and mumps — then the premature (avoidable) deaths each year are over 150,000:

The evidence suggests that we might be killing ourselves off by trying too hard to eliminate communicable diseases, and that we should turn our efforts toward fighting off chronic diseases, instead — just like RFK Jr. has been saying.

Reference

[prospective study revealed at least 17% protection against CVD] — Kubota Y, Iso H, Tamakoshi A; JACC Study Group. Association of measles and mumps with cardiovascular disease: The Japan Collaborative Cohort (JACC) study. Atherosclerosis. 2015 Aug;241(2):682-6. doi: 10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2015.06.026. Epub 2015 Jun 18. PMID: 26122188. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021915015013805

[measles deaths in the USA] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/measles-cases-and-death

[causes of death] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-number-of-deaths-by-cause?country=~USA