Hardell and Nilsson are researchers concerned with the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and they published a cases series on those who were highly electrosensitive. In a table of measured exposures, disturbing EMFs were found inside of their living spaces:

These numbers are all in microWatts per square-meter — one of the many versions for reporting power density — but I think it best to convert all EMF measurements into electric field strength, or Volts-per-meter (V/m) in order for the average person to gain perspective. Here is a chart showing how to convert units:

Column F shows the units that Hardell and Nilsson used, but column C shows them in the more comprehensible units of V/m. Of note, once 95,000 microWatts per square-meter (6 V/m) is achieved, you’ve reached the power, strength, intensity, or density of EMF required to induce synthesis of colicin by E. coli in your gut.

But colicin is an “anti-biotic” against other strains of bacteria residing in your gut, so exposure to 6 V/m can alter your gut flora (intestinal microbiome) and affect immunity. Person #4 in the original screenshot had that exposure level (89,600 uW/m^2), so you would expect intestinal issues and immunity issues to result.

But it gets worse.

Person #4 was also exposed to 374,000 uW/m^2 — equivalent to 12 V/m — which is not only enough to disrupt the antibodies in mice, but also what was associated with significant increases in cancer death in a cell tower study. By the time that you hit 12 V/m, the color code has changed to red, indicating potential for serious harm.

But that is harm which could be years down the road, although it gets worse. Let’s scroll down a little in the unit conversion chart …

Person #2 got exposed to 1,180,000 uW/m^2 — equivalent to 21 V/m. Once you hit 21 V/m, you can induce “cyclotron resonance” which hyper-excites elements inside of your body, as long as the EMFs are tuned appropriately to target the element of choice. But because this harm now happens in hours or days, not years, all bets are off.

With 21 V/m, researchers were able to induce seizures in lab rats with just a small amount of lithium (when the EMF was tuned to the natural resonance of lithium). With 21 V/m, you could — in theory — “neutralize” a person (after exposing them to a toxic metal and then tuning the EMF to resonate with it to amplify toxic effects).

The study by Hardell and Nilsson indicates that people are being hit with levels of EMFs which are capable of causing serious harm.

Reference

[case series study on effects of EMF] — Hardell L, Nilsson M. Summary of seven Swedish case reports on the microwave syndrome associated with 5G radiofrequency radiation. Rev Environ Health. 2024 Jun 19;40(1):147-157. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2024-0017. PMID: 38889394. https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2024-0017/html

[6 V/m induces colicin synthesis by E. coli, altering your gut flora] — Avakyan SV, Baranova LA. Microwave Emissions and the Problem of Modern Viral Diseases. Her Russ Acad Sci. 2022;92(2):177-187. doi: 10.1134/S1019331622020058. Epub 2022 May 15. PMID: 35601063; PMCID: PMC9107623. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9107623/

[10.5 V/m can harm antibodies in mice] — Veyret B, Bouthet C, Deschaux P, de Seze R, Geffard M, Joussot-Dubien J, le Diraison M, Moreau JM, Caristan A. Antibody responses of mice exposed to low-power microwaves under combined, pulse-and-amplitude modulation. Bioelectromagnetics. 1991;12(1):47-56. doi: 10.1002/bem.2250120107. PMID: 2012621. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2012621/

[12 V/m was associated with 35% more cancer deaths in Brazil] — Dode AC, Leão MM, Tejo Fde A, Gomes AC, Dode DC, Dode MC, Moreira CW, Condessa VA, Albinatti C, Caiaffa WT. Mortality by neoplasia and cellular telephone base stations in the Belo Horizonte municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Sci Total Environ. 2011 Sep 1;409(19):3649-65. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2011.05.051. Epub 2011 Jul 13. PMID: 21741680. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21741680/

[21 V/m can induce cyclotron resonance, hyper-activating ions in your body] — McKay BE, Persinger MA. Lithium ion "cyclotron resonance" magnetic fields decrease seizure onset times in lithium-pilocarpine seized rats. Int J Neurosci. 2004 Aug;114(8):1035-45. doi: 10.1080/00207450490461350. PMID: 15527207. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15527207/