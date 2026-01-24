A prior post on a related topic is here.

Public relations (PR) often involves making sure that your perspective on a matter is represented in a well-enough light. If there is a benefit from an action taken by an institution — whether a non-profit, a corporation, or a government — then you want to communicate that benefit, so that people don’t just harp on the downsides involved.

Never Perfect

When anything is institutionalized such that coalition and — for lack of a better term, “collective action” — is required, then every action plan moving forward has downsides. It is just a fact of the matter that there is no perfect plan of collective action. There never was, and there never will be. This point was made by Hayek:

By demonstrating the truth that no one has all the answers, by extension you can imagine how it is that no group of any individuals “knows best.” While people who are more inclined to contemplation and reflection may be a little better than some others at guessing which next step is best, it will never be the case that they “know best.”

Only individuals, personally, understand the relative importance of their own goals. Another way to hammer this point is that there is no collective action which is “100% correct.” Because of this, PR campaigns will necessarily emerge alongside any attempt at collective action. PR campaigns should be persuasive, but not dishonest.

Pushing a Boundary

A meme was recently released by the White House, but it was not first advertised as a meme:

The caption merely describes the ordeal, but the anguish on the woman’s face was photo-shopped (she was actually more stone-faced and stern when they perp-walked her). After reports of photo-shopping the image came out, the White House alerted the investigative reporters that this was just a meme, but only after the fact.

It doesn’t take much of an imagination to uncover the type of societal harm that might come from a government able to post images at will, as long as they later tell us which of the images were real, and which of them were “faked.” In ancient Greece, Plato once championed what is called the Noble Lie, a lie told to people for their own good.

The Folly of Lying

But even before Plato, Aesop had revealed the folly of lying:

The bats in the fable could argue they were birds and they could also argue they were beasts (bats are beasts that fly like birds do), so they could switch allegiance on a whim, telling the opposite story to animals depending on the audience that was listening at the time. The moral of the story at bottom says the deceitful lose former friends.

The Boy who Cried Wolf is another of Aesop’s fables, showing how people will stop believing you after a certain number of lies, even if you begin to tell the truth going forward. Trust is too easy to lose, and too hard to gain back. This makes lying “impractical” — like a pedestrian who takes 1 step forward, but then 3 steps back.

History of Photo-shopped Pictures

The detestable Stalin regime of Soviet Russia was the first-ever governmental entity to engage in photo-shopping pictures:

In the left-side picture, the man at bottom-right is Abel Yenukidze, who got shot by firing squad under Stalin’s detestable regime. In the picture on the right, he was “un-personed” (his image was removed). Being an “unperson” from the day he got shot, memories of him were removed. Imagine if memories of whole cities could be gone.

War Propaganda

When several people got charged with being too un-American after World War II, they called the controversial novelist-philosopher and Russian defector, Ayn Rand, to testify. The subject matter involved a need to partner with Russia to defeat Germany, and the use of artistic materials like films to help people become okay with that.

A film called Song of Russia was approved by the U.S. government — showing life in Russia being mostly care-free — even though that was mere Soviet propaganda. After escaping Russia in 1926, and after witnessing life first-hand in Russia, Ayn Rand was disgusted that the Soviet propaganda film was approved by U.S. government officials:

When pressed for her solution, she said it would have been better to tell the truth and if you are not prepared to tell the truth — because it would have hurt the war effort against the vicious NAZIs— then the least that you can do is to stay quiet about it, and to refrain from telling a lie:

The evidence suggests that the current White House was pushing the boundaries when it released a meme without any information that might help an onlooker to know they were looking at a meme, rather than a real picture. The historic evidence reveals that pushing boundaries like that may become disastrous in times of turmoil.

It is already inherently detestable for people to organize to disrupt a church service. There is no need to add “spin” to such a story. It is bad enough on its own, and adding spin could jeopardize the political capital which naturally flows from one side of a debate acting so far out of line and disrespecting the right of people to worship.

Reference

