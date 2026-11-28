At the new Transparency website for HHS, I found a presentation given to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that should have altered public messaging surrounding COVID shots. Here is how the page looks:

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Myocarditis Risk larger than COVID risk for Male Teens*

On page 26 of the presentation, in the row for males of age 16-17 y, there were a sum total of (9.51 + 137.1 = ) 146.61 cases of myo/pericarditis per million in the single week following each of the injections. The background weekly rate is less than 2 per million, meaning that at least 144 of those 146.61 cases would be “excess cases.”

Booster dose risk was even worse than the primary series.

But in those under age 20, the infection fatality rate of COVID was only 3 deaths per million COVID infections — while the 90-day myocarditis fatality rate is close to 1% (~10,000 deaths per million myocarditis cases). In other words, male teens taking COVID shots were more likely to die from the shots than to die from COVID.

These data, available by the end of Summer 2022, should have altered public messaging. On Slide 42, we learn that two major Safety Signals were detected in all of those who were over age 11, but they were not communicated to the public at the time:

AMI and VTE

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Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) and Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) were found after Dose 2 of Pfizer. Note that analysis was completed by May 2022 — but the public was not alerted that Pfizer COVID shots increased the risk of these serious conditions. All that we heard about was about myocarditis in young males.

Slide 55 shows that, prior to December 2022, a Safety Signal for stroke had been thrown for the elderly receiving Pfizer booster shots:

Stroke

The red dot at 5 November 2022 at left shows significantly-increased strokes (over 40 in risk window, less than 20 in comparator window). But the public was not told that the CDC knew, prior to 2023, that Pfizer increased stroke risk. In follow-up analysis, breaking the data points apart from each other made significance go away:

By using only those events also tied to same-day injections with flu shots, significance went away, but risk estimates remained on the side of risk. The combination of the flu shot with Pfizer doses appears to be especially risky, but that does not provide evidence that Pfizer shots are not risky — it just dilutes numbers so that signals stop.

We were not told that male teens faced greater risk from COVID shots than they faced from COVID. We were also not told that the primary series of Pfizer shots had increased the risk of heart attack (AMI) and of getting blood clots in our circulation (VTE). We were also not warned that the first booster shot was risky in the elderly.

*Back-of-the-envelope analysis

If you took 10 million males of age 16-17 and you injected them with a COVID booster shot, then 1,860 of them would develop myo/pericarditis, and ~1% of those 1,860 myocarditis cases — approximately 19 of them (18.6) — would die within 90 days.

Alternatively, if you took 10 million males of age 16-17 and did nothing, then — using the annualized attack rate of 14% through March 2021 — 1.4 million of them would get COVID, and approximately 4 of them (4.2) would die. For each male teen “saved by” COVID shots, 4.4 of them would die from COVID shots.

\frac{18.6}{4.2} = 4.4

Reference

[Klein presentation to ACIP] — https://transparency.hhs.gov/doc/9fb3d110cf6a

[infection fatality rate under age 20 was 3 deaths per million infections] — Pezzullo AM, Axfors C, Contopoulos-Ioannidis DG, Apostolatos A, Ioannidis JPA. Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population. Environ Res. 2023 Jan 1;216(Pt 3):114655. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2022.114655. Epub 2022 Oct 28. PMID: 36341800; PMCID: PMC9613797. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9613797/

[the annualized attack rate for COVID was 14% (13.66%)] — El Sahly HM, Baden LR, Essink B, Doblecki-Lewis S, Martin JM, Anderson EJ, Campbell TB, Clark J, Jackson LA, Fichtenbaum CJ, Zervos M, Rankin B, Eder F, Feldman G, Kennelly C, Han-Conrad L, Levin M, Neuzil KM, Corey L, Gilbert P, Janes H, Follmann D, Marovich M, Polakowski L, Mascola JR, Ledgerwood JE, Graham BS, August A, Clouting H, Deng W, Han S, Leav B, Manzo D, Pajon R, Schödel F, Tomassini JE, Zhou H, Miller J; COVE Study Group. Efficacy of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine at Completion of Blinded Phase. N Engl J Med. 2021 Nov 4;385(19):1774-1785. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2113017. Epub 2021 Sep 22. PMID: 34551225; PMCID: PMC8482810. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8482810/