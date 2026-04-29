Imagine a golf caddy who picked which club that a golfer would use, so that it was only up to the golfer to use the chosen club in the best possible manner. If the caddy had bet against the golfer — and kept on handing him the wrong golf club for each shot — you could prove that the caddy was guilty of rigging the game.

If 249 yards of fairway were ahead of you before reaching the putting green, then a good choice is the 3 Wood, but the caddy just hands you a 9 Wood, instead. Even swinging that sucker with all of your might, the ball only goes 205 yards.

The caddy is guilty of hobbling your efforts to get onto the green. But what if the caddy was even more guilty than just handing you bad golf clubs to work with? For example, what if the caddy was so bold as to pencil-in extra strokes on your scorecard, making it so that — no matter how good you were — you would lose the tournament?

When FDA was recently found guilty of not using the proper tool for the job regarding mining for COVID-shot safety signals in the VAERS database, you can say that that is a big deal. You can say that the FDA failed to do their due diligence. But what if this recent discovery of FDA using the wrong tool for the job is a Limited Hangout?

When researchers plotted signals from the tool that FDA used (blue) along with a tool that is even better (beige), the better tool outperformed FDA’s tool, but there were still consistent signals — from the 3rd week of 2021 — that FDA did not warn the U.S. public about (red marks added):

[click to enlarge]

Pfizer is at left and blue is the FDA data mining tool, showing clear and unmistakable signals for pulmonary embolism ever since late January 2021 — yet we were not told. Tinnitus began showing clear and unmistakable signals ever since the 5th week of 2021. In either case, these signals never ceased, carrying through Week 39 of 2021.

Bell’s Palsy and Appendicitis, using FDA’s tool (blue), also showed consistent safety signals from Week 3 all of the way through to Week 39 — yet we were not told. This is like a golf caddy “looking the other way” as you put the ball in, or marking you for extra strokes.

The evidence suggests that FDA was not merely using the wrong tool for surveillance, but it was plainly failing to discharge its bureaucratic obligation to conduct proper surveillance in the first place. Senator Ron Johnson will likely prove their guilt, but evidence points to even more guilt than that which comes from “wrong tools.”

Reference

[limited hangout] — https://grokipedia.com/page/Limited_hangout

[clear, unmistakable signals were evident from Week 3 onward] — Harpaz R, DuMouchel W, Van Manen R, Nip A, Bright S, Szarfman A, Tonning J, Lerch M. Signaling COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events. Drug Saf. 2022 Jul;45(7):765-780. doi: 10.1007/s40264-022-01186-z. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35737293; PMCID: PMC9219360. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9219360/