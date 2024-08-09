NOTE: This is a follow-up to a prior report, here.

In certain fields of study, errors can be perpetuated for centuries. It isn’t because people are all stupid though, because if people were all stupid, progress in other areas would not have been seen. This means that, in order to explain long-running errors when we’re not all stupid, we can rely on the claim that people are “selectively-stupid.”

A better term is selectively-ignorant though, because “stupid” has bad connotations. Calling someone stupid is often taken to be a denigration of that person. It is more polite to refer to them as ignorant. For a long time, people believed the earth was the center of the universe and that the sun revolved around the earth.

It was a myth that wouldn’t die.

After astronomers like Copernicus, Kepler, and the general scientist Galileo made too many discoveries — always against pushback from religous figures who sometimes refused to even look through the telescopes — the myth finally died. Nowadays, even regular people believe their eyes when they look through telescopes.

But before giving up on the myth, Galileo was sentenced to house arrest for life due to a suspected heresy of not agreeing with everyone — especially the Catholic Church — that the sun revolves around the earth. His guilt in court was based on a claim that celestial objects (e.g. other planets) moved. When sentenced, he supposedly whispered:

“And yet it moves.”

That was an instance of new information supplanting the old information, and the prevention of that process of updating your beliefs based on the new evidence is one way that myths can be perpetuated. But there is another way to perpetuate myths:

To keep thinking that established truths no longer hold.

BTTID

If you drop a pencil, it falls to the floor — due to gravity. But someone could come along with exciting news to tell, about pencils no longer falling, using the fateful words that we have heard for centuries throughout history:

“But this time, it’s different”

The phrase “but this time, it’s different” — or BTTID, for short — is a favorite of young rebels who like to try to find exceptions for things. “Pencils normally fall to the ground when you let go of them,” they may start off by saying, “but this time, it is different.” At this point, you could challenge the wide-eyed skeptic to a test:

“Hold this pencil up and let go of it, and let us both see what happens next.”

But this example is overly simplistic because, with gravity, it is easy to prove that this time is not any different from last time, or the time before, or the time before that, and so on, and so on. People who refuse to believe in the continuation of gravity on planet Earth are … as politely as can be said … selectively-ignorant.

But what about people who refuse to believe that capitalism is the best social system for human beings? When looking at history, such people might first acknowledge, even if begrudgingly, that under capitalism, prices for necessities like food did not rise — even over the course of 87 years:

Wheat was 55 shillings per quarter (~500 lbs) back in 1846, and only 24 shillings per quarter in 1933 — 87 years later. There were 20 shillings to one pound British Sterling, so the price of wheat dropped from 2.75 British pounds to 1.2 British pounds. Who did that?

Capitalism did that.

An earlier investigation, by William Playfair, into the affordability of food for workers shows that, while at one time it took about 10 weeks of pay or more to afford a quarter of wheat (peak at left at end of 16th Century), it no longer took even a month — 4 weeks — of pay to afford a quarter of wheat (right side; early 19th Century):

The bars in this chart are wheat prices in shillings. The smooth line at bottom represents the weekly wages in shillings. The smooth line begins to make up a greater and greater proportion of the height of the bars — meaning that workers could afford more food. Capitalism was improving the affordability of living standards.

Capitalism is the system that brings more things within reach of the common man, often by lowering the prices of them. But at this point, the person who wants to believe that capitalism is no longer the best social system for human beings may take a deep breath, hold their chin up in defiance, and then make the bold conjecture:

“But this time, it’s different.”

We’ve heard that one before, though. Back in 1938, an MP in the House of Commons, Harold MacMillan, published a book called The Middle Way. MacMillan was part of the Conservative Party and therefore had a belief in markets, but he thought “this time, it is different.” He thought up a middle way between capitalism and socialism.

But Mises demolished the propositions of MacMillan as well as the Middle Way (“middle-of-the-road” or Third Way) thinkers that followed him:

“This third system is known as the system of interventionism. In the terminology of American politics it is often referred to as the middle-of-the-road policy. … The State as an impartial arbiter should interfere, and should curb the greed of the capitalists and assign a part of the profits to the working classes. Thus it will be possible to dethrone the moloch capitalism without enthroning the moloch of totalitarian socialism.”

… and …

“The conflict of the two principles is irreconcilable and does not allow for any compromise. Control is indivisible. Either the consumers’ demand as manifested on the market decides for what purposes and how the factors of production should be employed, or the government takes care of these matters. There is nothing that could mitigate the opposition between these two contradictory principles. They preclude each other. Interventionism is not a golden mean between capitalism and socialism.”

A key point in the second part is that control is not divisible. If you adopt controls such as price controls, you do so because you are not willing to allow the consumers’ demand to be manifested on the market. It’s because you think that you know better than them about what they need. But you are a stranger to them and they are to you.

And it isn’t the case that certain, special people know what is best for strangers. The case Mises makes is that central planners cannot ever know what is best for strangers at particular times and in particular places. But a free market with a price mechanism can “know” such things — even if no single person inside of that market can.

Another way to make the case for continued capitalism — i.e., capitalism, even in today’s day and age — comes from recognizing that what drives capitalism is justice, the phenomenon of getting what it is that you have personally earned. The traditional conception of justice is a good foundation to build a free society on.

However, when Anthony Giddens and Tony Blair and Bill Clinton revived MacMillan’s idea — by saying that what is needed in our current Information Age is a new, Third Way — they advocated for the kind of public-private partnerships that could make “social justice” achievable for the first time on Earth.

But social justice is the diametric opposite to the traditional, merit-based, concept of justice. Instead of people getting what they worked for, they’d be getting what it is that some stranger bureaucrat had personally declared that they needed. Do you notice how we are back to the notion of strangers knowing what is best for you?

The dark interpretation of ideals like social justice and climate alarmism is that they are the precise kinds of things which require a merger of state and corporate interests — they are the things which lead us into a ravenous economic elitism where the government/corporate insiders make all the gains and the consumers get consumed.

In other words, social justice and climate alarmism provide a superficial argument for a backward, frozen caste system of technocratic insiders who live high-on-the-hog while the rests of us roll in the muck. When people say that “Something more than capitalism is needed because … this time, it’s different!” — a good response is to run.

They’ve been saying that for 90 years now and, each time they do, they’ve been wrong.

Reference

[MacMillan’s 1938 Middle Way replacement for capitalism] — https://research.shca.ed.ac.uk/csmch/2017/11/07/lighting-the-way-harold-macmillan-and-the-audacity-of-balance/

[1950 refutation of the Middle Way by Mises] — https://mises.org/mises-daily/middle-road-policy-leads-socialism

[resurrection of MacMillan’s idea by Giddens, Blair, and Clinton] — https://www.britannica.com/topic/third-way