A pandemic can be defined as a communicable disease that causes at least high morbidity on continents (plural) — with no lapse in disease burden (no waiting period between the end of burden on one continent and the beginning of burden on the next). But that definition can be applied to history to find out if or when we had pandemics.

Back in 1899, there was a cholera pandemic that killed 800,000 in India and hundreds of thousands in Russia after it spread there from India:

It didn’t kill many people in the USA because of advances in hygiene and nutrition and medicine. With advances in immunity like that, pandemics are less possible than they ever have been before — because of the Epidemiologic Triad required for a disease to take hold anywhere on earth: the pathogen, the host, and the environment.

Image Source: Sagar Aryal (cited below)

Alter any one of those three things and you can stop a pandemic, dead in its tracks. Hosts with better immune systems or in better environments, will not get the disease as much, if at all, once they are exposed to the pathogen. This means that pandemics are only ever possible when at least 3 things line up.

Reference

[cholera pandemic of 1899 spread across continents and killed about a million] — Ibrahim S I Al‐Adham, Nisrein Jaber, Ahmed S A Ali Agha, Mayyas Al‐Remawi, Faisal Al‐Akayleh, Najah Al‐Muhtaseb, Phillip J Collier, Sporadic regional re-emergent cholera: a 19th century problem in the 21st century, Journal of Applied Microbiology, Volume 135, Issue 3, March 2024, lxae055, https://doi.org/10.1093/jambio/lxae055

[mere exposure to pathogens does not reliably cause disease] — Sagar Aryal. Epidemiologic Triad: Agent, Host, Environment. August 3, 2024. https://microbenotes.com/epidemiologic-triad-agent-host-environment/