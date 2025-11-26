Over at the Mises Institute, Robert Murphy of the Human Action Podcast just interviewed two researchers who just came out with a paper mentioning how the GDP overstates actual economic growth, and how the lower bound on it should be in use also. Then they showed how the best lower bound is Private Product Remaining (PPR).

PPR

Private Producting Remaining (PPR) is a concept developed by Austrian economist, Murray Rothbard, and it involves product created in the private sector which has not been “appropriated away” by the government. That being so, it is 100% available for productive investments into growth.

It is, roughly, GDP - government wages - government spending (if spending > receipts).

Researchers Geloso and Reilly began their paper both stunned and baffled. What stunned them is that no economists before them had taken the trouble to back-compute the PPR — i.e., the lower bound of GDP growth — even though Rothbard had developed the concept way back in the 1970s.

The 47-minute interview is awesome, so check out the link for it.

I put together a real, per-capita PPR using all civilians over age 15, as well as the official CPI, which has been documented to understate true price inflation:

Notice how the year 2000 was a local high-point, and how there were at least 3 times when the size of the private sector dipped below what it was back in 2000. Remember, this is using the official CPI for price inflation (discussed below). And here is a chart of the average change occurring every two presidential administrations (every 8 years):

The first year showing in this chart is 1937, and the value given is just below -1% 8-year average annual real growth in the per-capita PPR (i.e., from 1929-1937). That shrinking of the private sector on a per-capita basis — is because of the Great Depression. We were growing more poor over time. 2008-2014 was also very bad.

We have not had 3% average private sector growth since 2018. We haven’t even had 2% growth in the private sector since then. This should be a wake-up call to downsize government, so that more can be kept in the private sector where it is most useful for productive investments. But a different measure of CPI shows things even worse.

The 1986 version of the CPI

When looking at a timeline of changes to the CPI, two big factors stand out.** One is the use of “hedonic quality adjustments” wherein a government bureaucrat “decides” that you should be liking the newer version of something (e.g., a car, phone, computer, etc.), by so much more than you liked the last one, that it should cost you more:

NOTE: Orange line added to show when subjective “adjustments” started

On this thinking, an 8K television “could” be allowed to sell for twice as much as a 4k television — even though no one can tell the difference at any reasonable distance away from the television set (because 4K is already so powerful). In this extreme example, most people would have been more than happy with a 4K TV at half the cost.

1987 was the first year with major “hedonic quality adjustments” — so that marks the first year when you can begin to question the honesty of the CPI as a measure of the cost of living to maintain a given living standard, rather than to maintain what CPI bureaucrats call a “constant level of (imputed) satisfaction.”

NOTE: The above is paraphrased from John Williams’ inflation site: ShadowStats

When using the 1986 version, old prices can get compared to new ones on the very same metric — rather than on a changing metric which has the capability of allowing subjective judgments to paint too rosy of a picture of the economic environment. Here is the unchanged CPI (1986 version) versus the official CPI, the CPI-U:

The retroactive series created by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was “reverse-engineered” using data up until 1986 against the CPI-U. The retroactive series incorporates all of the changes made up to today, and it mitigates signals of inflation. The average yearly effect to 1986 was that it understated inflation by 0.81% per year.

This means that, when a proactive series is built by reversing the effects of the retroactive series (and then carrying them forward after 1986), you find out that the prices in 2024 were not just over 5x what they had been back in the base year of 1977, but instead, they were almost 7x what they had been back in 1977.

Here is the difference in yearly inflation rates:

Years up to 1986 balance out — because the official CPI-U had not incorporated the big changes until then. But notice the growing effect of changes (vertical separation of red and blue lines) by the year 2000. In 2024, we didn’t have 3.0% inflation like the blue line says, we had 3.8% inflation (0.8% above the official inflation metric).

Here is the sober finding when measuring real, per-capita PPR using a constant measure of inflation (the 1986 version of the CPI), although this metric uses the entire population, instead of just those over age 15:

The upshot is that, on this measure, there has been no per-capita private sector growth for this entire millennium (no per-capita private sector growth since 2000). The evidence suggests that government is too big and obtrusive. We can ask the federal government to downsize itself, or use an Article V amendments convention to do it.

**The other big change to the CPI happened in 1998, when substitution was allowed, making it possible for someone to switch from steak to hot dogs when steak gets too expensive (thereby preventing that rising price of steak from increasing the CPI as people switch over to lower quality meats because they are strapped for cash).

Reference

