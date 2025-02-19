Nic Hulscher recently reported on the mass culling of chickens based on the alarmist fear of some of them possibly having bird flu, including how the price of eggs has been affected. Here is the overall trend in the price of a dozen eggs:

And if you zoom in on the 2016-2022 prices, they look like this:

The low point was in June 2019, when a dozen eggs sold for $1.20 and, after a brief spike from COVID, by a whole year later in mid-2020, egg prices were back down below $1.40 a dozen. But from $1.40 per dozen in the summer of 2020, check out the current prices:

At $4.95 a dozen, eggs are now 4x more expensive in just 5 years of time. The annual percentage rate increase, or APR, works out to 32% annual inflation in the price of eggs. Thank your nearest “pandemic planner” for this steep rise in the cost of living.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Eggs, Grade A, Large (Cost per Dozen) in U.S. City Average [APU0000708111], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000708111