“Our ultimate weapon is not our guns but our beliefs ... Ours are not Western values. They are the universal values of the human spirit and anywhere, any time, ordinary people are given the chance to choose, the choice is the same. Freedom not tyranny. Democracy not dictatorship. The rule of law not the rule of the secret police. The spread of freedom is the best security for the free. It is our last line of defence and our first line of attack.” — Tony Blair

[emphasis added]

Every now and again, it becomes vital to say the quiet part out loud. As the lawmakers fight over the renewal of FISA warrantless surveillance, it helps to remember the abuses of it made by our very own FBI:

With over 9,000 queries per calendar day in 2021, you have to wonder how many terrorists the world has space for. Hundreds and hundreds of these — every single day — were improper use of Section 702 by the FBI, even targeting Americans such as those who briefly walked into the Capitol on January 6, only to leave a few minutes later.

Prior to 2021, it was already known that it was being abused by government officials:

“The real evil of the Russian communist state is not communism. It is the secret police and the concentration camp.” — John Boyd Orr

[emphasis added]

The evidence suggests that FISA warrantless surveillance of Americans should not be allowed to continue, because it violates the 4th Amendment to our Constitution stating that general warrants are not allowed, and only specified warrants based on probable cause are allowed.

Reference

[over 9,000 queries per calendar day in 2021] — https://reason.com/2026/04/15/trump-says-hes-willing-to-risk-your-rights-for-his-surveillance-powers/

[FISA has been abused for years and years] — https://www.aclu.org/warrantless-surveillance-under-section-702-of-fisa

[quotes online] — https://quotlr.com/quotes-about-secret-police/