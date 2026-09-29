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Deep’s Newsletter

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Markker's avatar
Markker
Sep 29

They could only get the EUAs as long as no other treatments available. No $ billions to be made. Whilst Ivermectin is talked about as lifesaving, don't forget people who became ill with similar symptoms prior to the pandemic announcement were treated using pre pandemic protocols without any excess deaths to indicate one in progress. The new protocols were, in my opinion, to increase deaths and give the appearance of a deadly pathogen on the loose. We must not forget the victims.

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CraigN's avatar
CraigN
Sep 29

Deep, thank you for all your amazing work.

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