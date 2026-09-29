As reported by The Defender, Senator Ron Johnson just held a roundtable discussion on the horrid hospital protocols implemented during COVID. If you watch the video of the discussion over at CHD_TV, in Minute 51:00 into the video there is an attorney, Ralph Lorigo, reporting on the results of 212 lawsuits to get people good treatment.

Mr. Lorigo won 72 of those lawsuits, forcing the hospitals to allow the patients to either leave the hospital or, if remaining in the hospital, to be given promising therapeutics, such as ivermectin. Of those 72, there were 69 who survived (3 were too far gone from the hospital protocols to be brought back, such as by induced coma).

That works out to a 95.8% survival rate.

Of the 140 cases where the court case was delayed by the hospital, or where Mr. Lorigo lost the case, there were no survivors (a 0% survival rate). If those who could not escape the hospital protocols had a survival rate of 95.8%, then the expected (mean) number of persons surviving (out of 140 total) would be 134 survivors.

To find out if the results are significant, you can use something called the Poisson distribution, which takes any expected (mean) count of things occurring in any given interval, and then shows you the probability of witnessing other counts in that interval. In an interval of 140 patients (with mean count of 134), the chance to get 0 is nil:

The probability of finding no survivors is showing up in scientific notation (E -59), so here it is in long form, with the decimal place shifted to the left by 59 places:

p = 0.00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00000 00064

The evidence very strongly suggests that hospital protocols were deadly, and that ivermectin was a life-saver. None of the patients who lost their case survived their hospital experience, but almost all survived when they were able to get ivermectin (or hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, budesonide, etc.) in time.

A systematic review on ivermectin revealed that it cut COVID mortality by 50%. This is important because there is no conventional treatment for COVID which was able to cut mortality in half — only things like ivermectin were capable of that. Here is a forest plot and the mortality is at left (right side is “progression to severe COVID"“):

[click to enlarge]

The authors kept the odds ratio in log form, so I re-created the mortality forest plot in a spreadsheet and computed the true odds ratio that the authors (apparently) did not want to report to the public:

[click to enlarge]

Cell F16 is the yellow cell at left, the log odds ratio of mortality with ivermectin vs. without it, and Cell J16 is the yellow cell at right, revealing an odds ratio of 0.51 — which approximates to roughly half of the COVID mortality rate when you are given ivermectin. Ivermectin could have saved approximately a half-million lives.

Reference

[online ti84 calculator (use [2nd][vars] to get to distributions, scroll to PoissonCDF)] — https://www.ti84calculators.org/

[systematic review finds ivermectin cut COVID mortality in half] — Shafiee A, Teymouri Athar MM, Kohandel Gargari O, Jafarabady K, Siahvoshi S, Mozhgani SH. Ivermectin under scrutiny: a systematic review and meta-analysis of efficacy and possible sources of controversies in COVID-19 patients. Virol J. 2022 Jun 13;19(1):102. doi: 10.1186/s12985-022-01829-8. PMID: 35698151; PMCID: PMC9191543. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12985-022-01829-8