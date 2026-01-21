Thug-ocracy is a fancy name for gang-rule, where you first build up a gang of a certain size, and then brutally repress an entire nation. When the Normans — the decendants of Viking barbarians who were living in northern France — took over England in 1066, the population of England was approximately 1.7 million people:

In that early time, taking over the entire country only required a gang of 7,000 Norman soldiers (1 soldier for each 243 persons of England):

But evidence from East Germany after World War II reveals that the critical threshold on the size of the gang of paid thugs (dedicated covert operatives) that is required to keep an entire nation under brutal repression had grown to the point where it required 1 Stasi Secret Police per each 150 German persons (~0.7%).

The population was 16 million, and the number of Stasi Secret Police was 106,000.

The upshot is that, in modern times, the size of your gang of paid thugs (dedicated covert operatives) has got to be almost 1% of the population that you are attempting to brutally repress. But paying off those thugs — to harass, harm, persecute, torture, and kill innocent civilians — requires a pool of unearned money.

The Pool of Unearned Money

Loss prevention programs instituted by commercial retailers have uncovered a lower bound of loss which they cannot dip below — even after spending millions of dollars. It has been discovered that retailers always lose a minimum of about 1.5% of their inventory to either random shoplifters or to organized crime rings.

It was also discovered that for every caught shoplifter, at least a dozen others got away. This means that it is never the case that you have even 10% of the problem “under control.” For 90% of the shoplifters, there is simply nothing that you can do about it. Spending millions of dollars on loss prevention won’t touch that 90% of crime.

The pool of active shoplifters is always more than 12 times larger than pool of caught criminals (the caught shoplifters). These stylized facts should also apply to political corruption. If corruption is found in a Minnesota day care, then it is safe to assume that the problem is more than 12 times larger than what has been caught and is seen.

For political corruption, collusion is required, and people have to get together and agree — as a gang (robber gang) — to rob Americans blind. Paid thuggish enforcers (dedicated covert operatives) are required to keep bad people in and good people out. They use the fact that 1.5% of government spending will always go missing each year.

That 1.5% of all government spending represents an available pool of unearned money.

1929

Back in 1929, it was financially impossible to have a thug-ocracy in the USA, because the sum of all government spending was only 19% of private sector wages paid out. Potential thugs can only be bribed out of the private sector if you can match their wage by skimming off from that pool of unearned money. In 1929, the pool was too small:

But ever since the Obama administration of 2009, there has been a pool of unearned money large enough to pay off a gang of dedicated covert operatives that is of sufficient size (1% of the US population) to be able to brutally repress the United States of America. The evidence suggests that the cure for corruption is to downsize government.

Downsizing government automatically reduces the pool of unearned money.

