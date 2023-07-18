IPCC scientists promote the idea that carbon dioxide emissions have been causing most of the recent global warming, but this requires (seriously, it is required) a greenhouse gas layer that warms faster than the surface does. Here is the incoming and outgoing energy:

There are 8 arrows depicted in this graph, but only one of them is involved in the greenhouse gas effect which IPCC must (seriously, they must) rely on to continue to claim that carbon dioxide emissions are behind most of the recent global warming.

Here is the same graph with the single arrow identified:

If the greenhouse gas layer — which is found 3 to 6 miles above the surface — warms faster than the surface does, then the “back radiation” arrow depicted in the graph can function. If the surface warms faster than the greenhouse gas layer does, then that arrow’s effect is muted.

Heat flows from hot bodies to cool ones, not the other way around. Physicists call it a law of thermodynamics, and even IPCC scientists are not allowed to violate that law. Here is a graph (bottom section) showing a time series of a subtraction: (surface temperature anomaly) - (troposphere temperature anomaly).

But if the greenhouse effect is substantial, and you take the surface temperature and subtract the troposphere temperature (where the greenhouse gas layer is found), and you watch it over time, then the subtraction would begin to produce increasingly-negative numbers.

Here is the same graph showing what proof of a greenhouse gas effect looks like:

It is especially apparent from 1980 to 2000 that the greenhouse gas effect was not only not substantial, but more-or-less nonexistent (trending in the opposite direction than where it should be trending).

Evidence suggests that it is physically impossible for the greenhouse gas effect to be the predominant cause of global warming — because that requires a gas layer that warms faster than the surface of the earth.

Note: Recent NOAA STAR data (i.e., “government data”) do suggest more tropospheric warming, but that is counterbalanced by University of Alabama-Huntsville data which suggest that the troposphere has not warmed sufficiently for a substantial greenhouse gas effect.

Reference

[incoming and outgoing energy] — NASA. What is Earth’s Energy Budget? Five Questions with a Guy Who Knows. https://www.nasa.gov/feature/langley/what-is-earth-s-energy-budget-five-questions-with-a-guy-who-knows

[the time series of “surface-troposphere” contradicts the claim that CO2 emissions are behind most of the recent warming] — IPCC. https://archive.ipcc.ch/ipccreports/tar/wg1/059.htm