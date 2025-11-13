The size of the federal government, in relation to the size of the economy (e.g., GDP), should not get too high. When the size of the federal government gets to be too much of a share of the entire economy (of the GDP), then too much central allocation of resources happens. In 2020, total government spent 45 cents of every dollar spent.

When the government purchases of 45% of all of the goods and services produced in an economy, then you have a situation known as a Command Economy, where the government commands a large share of the allocation of resources, using Central Planning. But healthy economies are where government represents only a tiny share.

After controlling for GDP, the federal government of the USA is discovered to be 47% larger than the federal government of Switzerland:

The evidence suggests that we can cut the size and scope of the federal government by one-third right now — being more like Switzerland. The perverse incentives for graft — political corruption — grow with each extra percentage share of GDP allocated by the government. This means we should be much more corrupt than Switzerland.

Just imagine a government in total control of all resources (i.e., Communism). The incentive for corruption would become limitless. If you can convince government to favor you over others, then government takes money and resources from them and then gives it to you. In a free market, you’d have to serve them to get their money.

But not under Communism.

Under Communism, incentives for graft and favoritism are limitless, because it becomes the only way that you will ever get ahead (because Communism destroys productivity). The US federal government should shrink to become more like Switzerland, because staying such a large share of the GDP is not sustainable.

Though not allowed under the U.S. Constitution, there are now over 440 government agencies:

To become more like Switzerland (cut our federal government by a third right now), a good first step would be to remove at least 147 government agencies, giving the employees of those agencies some financial help for the transition to free market employment.

Reference

