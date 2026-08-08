NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

As shown in the 1962 quote from Ludwig von Mises in the prior essay, Mises complained about when a “group of directors determines the fate of all the people” by “fully regulating the conduct of every human being” and how the Socialist or Communist prepossession is well known. In 2020, we unfortunately had our own “COVID Socialism.”

Under our “COVID Socialism” a small group of directors was determining the fate of all of the people, and Congress allocated $5 trillion toward direct COVID spending and, via additional regulatory strictures, it indirectly allocated another $5 trillion toward COVID — a small group of people “deciding” where to spend $10 trillion of our money.

But to find out if such socialism “works” — you can look at a Crude Freight Index, which determines whether the transport of physical items is going up or going down. When economic growth occurs, there is more transport of physical items. Let’s find out if the $10 trillion in narrowly-allocated spending helped us grow or not …

Crude Freight Index

[click to enlarge]

With the baseline set to Aug 2019=100, truck tonnage fell by 2.4% from where it was in Aug 2019, Waterway transport fell by 19.4%, Railway transport fell by 6.6%, and Airway transport rose by 8.5% — for an unweighted average (aggregate) change of -5.0%. The evidence suggests that Socialism does not work, and our economy is ~5% smaller now.

Thank our dear leaders, the COVID Socialists, for bringing this recent decline upon us. The solution is more capitalism, which means less regulation and less central planning and less spending by the federal government. Do not let this failure of socialism get pinned on capitalism — just so that “socialist” candidates can now rise.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Tonnage for Internal U.S. Waterways [WATERBORNED11], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WATERBORNED11

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Rail Freight Carloads [RAILFRTCARLOADSD11], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RAILFRTCARLOADSD11

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Air Revenue Ton Miles of Freight and Mail [AIRRTMFMD11], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AIRRTMFMD11

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Truck Tonnage Index [TRUCKD11], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TRUCKD11