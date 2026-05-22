NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

While government officials did not promote any early treatment protocols meant to beat COVID — instead, merely giving the advice to wait at home until it is so hard to breathe that you turn blue — Dr. Peter McCullough and others kept harping on how that is “bad medicine.” Infections are things that should be treated, if possible.

Researchers in Australia agreed with Dr. McCullough and others that infected people should not be ignored — as was done in the USA — but that infected people should, instead, be given promising compounds known to have anti-viral activity. In fact, not giving those promising compounds is tantamount to “medical malpractice.”

The researchers in Australia gave a protocol which had a 100% success rate in keeping COVID patients out of the hospital, and least in keeping them out of the hospital “for COVID.” Here is the 10-day protocol which kept over 200 COVID patients of average age 60 out of the hospital:

— 12 mg of ivermectin, given twice a day (24 mg total) — 100 mg of doxycycline, given twice a day (200 mg total) — 5,000 IU of vitamin D, given twice a day (10,000 IU total) — 50 mg of zinc picolinate, given twice a day (100 mg total) — 1,000 mg of vitamin C, given three times a day (3,000 mg total)

The cost of preventing a hospitalization for COVID would be relatively small compared to the cost of preventing a hospitalization for COVID with a COVID shot, but officials were not interested in keeping medical costs down. In fact, one can argue that — because of their choices — they were attempting to raise medical costs.

The evidence suggests that officials were front-running for the Bio-Security State and for Big Pharma, attempting to make it so that a large portion of wealth would be extracted from the common people and then funneled into the pockets of a small number of stakeholders. The 5-item treatment protocol was not promoted by them.

Reference

[5-item protocol has 100% success rate in preventing COVID hospitalization] — McLindon LA, Ried K, Wauchope B, Murnane L, Harradine E, Seman J. Safety and Tolerability of Multimodal Therapy (Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc) With or Without Famotidine in Australian Patients With COVID-19 Infection: A Pilot Cohort Trial. Am J Ther. 2026 Mar-Apr 01;33(2):e121-e131. doi: 10.1097/MJT.0000000000002118. Epub 2026 Feb 13. PMID: 41693032; PMCID: PMC12959602. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12959602/