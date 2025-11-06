Recent monetary policy has been highly destructive of the wealth-generating potential of the United States, favoring rich fat-cat speculators and banksters who derive privileged access to the returns on newly-printed money as it changes hands for its very first time. This siphoning from poor up to the rich is a Cantillon Effect:

As the brand new money enters markets, unproductive fat-cat speculators derive arbitrary benefit, while also destroying the savings of the Middle Class and the Working Class:

Here is how this government policy of “siphon wealth from the lower classes up to the rich” looks like in practice:

This government policy of using taxpayer money to prop-up the banks by rewarding them interest on the bank reserves which they were supposed to be holding in the first place is one direct transfer of wealth from the poor up to the rich, but there is also the indirect transfer of wealth up from poor to the rich using easy money policy:

In this chart, the red dotted line is the Federal Funds Rate, a rate which banks charge other banks, mostly for over-night loans made in order to make their daily books balance out. Even before 2009 as that rate approached zero, the government had started siphoning taxpayer dollars into the banks by paying interest on bank reserves.

After 2009, the “easy money/cheap credit” policy was held in place for a long time, causing a big transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich. This same thing occurred with COVID in 2020, and rates were brought down so low that speculators were enriched at the expense of the working American taxpayer.

Worse still, after 2022, the government began using taxpayer funds to reward banks with 5% interest on their reserves. Banks, politicians, and cronies have loved how they can print cash and grow rich at the expense of the Middle Class, but the underlying problem is allowing banks to operate outside of economic laws, with fiat currency.

After the USA was formed, Thomas Jefferson, in a letter to a compatriot, said that the only state power which states relinquished to the federal government was a power to print money. And more specifically, the federal government was given a constitutional mandate to enforce a gold standard inside of the borders of the United States:

Breaking away from this constitutional mandate in 1913 (and 1933), and allowing banks to practice fractional-reserve banking — along with the implicit promise to bail them out if they mess up really bad and make themselves insolvent and unable to pay back their depositors — then allowed for an over-growth of credit and stock bubble of 1929.

In January of 1929, before the stock market crashed, Hayek wrote about how it is that fractional-reserve banking is actually guaranteed to create “too much credit” — bringing into existence a “boom-and-bust” cycle sometimes euphemistically called the Business Cycle (though Hayek referred to it with the term Trade Cycle):

Hayek outlined one of the primary causes of the Great Depression before the Great Depression even happened. He knew where all of that “additional credit” was going to lead. Ludwig von Mises, another economist of the Austrian camp, was actually the first to cite fractional-reserve banking as a cause of economic crises:

Mises was the first economist to endorse a post-1913 solution to the “boom-and-bust” cycles in the United States — by progressively eliminating fractional-reserve banking and moving to 100% reserve banking, where bank deposits had to be backed by real money. In other words, Mises said the Founders were right: maintain a Gold Standard.

Another way to put this, but in negative form, is:

Use the power of the government to prevent individual banks from issuing their own, individual fiat currencies, if they are currencies completely divorced from the real economy (i.e., if they are not 100% backed by gold).

Two exceptions to Free Markets

Almost all things which humans want or need should emerge from a free market process, except for two things: money and police.

Both money and police have a special “deal-breaking” character to them which can entirely undercut the potentially-productive actions of individuals who are looking out for their own self-interest as they navigate the world and try to make their lives and the lives of their families better.

Any private actor in control over either the money or the guns is a threat to us all. If you earned a million dollars and took it in a suitcase to deposit it or to use it to buy your dream home, a private actor controlling either money or guns can “steal” it from you before you can deposit it or use it to make that purchase.

By having power over money or guns, they have power over your very life. This is the reason that there should be very clear and unmistakable standards over what counts as money and over what counts as a legitimate use of force against another human being. Here is an example of how the post-1971 fiat control of currency keeps people poor:

In constant 2016 dollars, dividing all wages reported to the IRS by the number of persons reporting those wages, reveals that that average of reported wages began stagnating at the 1973 level for decade after decade (after Nixon took the USA fully off of the Gold Standard, by closing the gold-exchange window).

Prior to fully coming off of the Gold Standard, the average of reported wages used to rise by $1,065 per year in real terms (in 2016$).

Reference

[easy money policies finance the financiers (move wealth from poor to rich)] — https://fee.org/articles/the-cantillon-effect-because-of-inflation-we-re-financing-the-financiers/

[easy money policies siphon wealth from the poor to the rich] — https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/the-cantillion-effect

[using taxpayer funds to pay banks interest] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Interest Rate on Required Reserves (IORR Rate) (DISCONTINUED) [IORR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IORR

[using taxpayer funds to pay banks interest] — Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB Rate) [IORB], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/IORB

[interest rate on short-term, inter-bank loans] — Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Effective Federal Funds Rate [EFFR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/EFFR

[Thomas Jefferson said the only state power relinquished to federal government was money] — https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/03-19-02-0518

[1929 “Additional Credit Theory of the Trade Cycle”] — https://mises.org/library/book/monetary-theory-and-trade-cycle

[1912 credit theory of our boom-bust cycles] — https://archive.org/details/theoryofmoneyandcredit/page/n459/mode/2up

[reported wages divided by the number of tax filers reporting those wages] — https://www.irs.gov/statistics/soi-tax-stats-individual-time-series-statistical-tables