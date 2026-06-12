As reported by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH over at the Focal Points substack, the CDC plans to shell out over a billion dollars and give it to those making modified-RNA injections for COVID. But with the number of fatal adverse event reports in U.S. adults for 2021 being so high, that decision appears to involve medical negligence:

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The average yearly fatal adverse event reports (AERs) in adults, using data from 2010-2019, is 37 per year — but 2021 had 15,702 of them, which is 424x higher than a typical year. Assuming twice the coverage as seen with flu shots, that’s still 212x higher than usual. Assuming twice the propensity to report adverse events, that’s still 106x higher.

No matter how you slice it, COVID shots are over 100-fold more dangerous to take.

Reference

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&DIED=Yes&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=18&HIGHAGE=100&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2010&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021