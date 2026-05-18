NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

The Recommended Daily Allowance for vitamin D is for adults to get at least 600 IU, but what if I were to tell you that that recommendation is 10x too low?

When researchers gave military conscripts 4,000 IU of vitamin D for 10 months, then only 69% of them met minimum, or “deficiency”, standards of achieving 20 ng/mL of 25(OH)D — i.e., active vitamin D — and only 37% of them met preferred, or “sufficiency”, standards of achieving 30 ng/mL (1 ng/mL = 2.5 nmol/L):

But research reveals that the most protection with vitamin D is found after your active vitamin D level has surpassed 30 ng/mL:

At the “30 ng/mL” mark along the bottom, mortality has not bottomed-out yet. But if over 30 ng/mL is required to bottom-out mortality, and if only 37% of young male adults make it to 30 ng/mL when given 4,000 IU for 10 months in a row, then 600 IU will definitely not be enough vitamin D for people — as even 4,000 IU was not “enough.”

A better RDA for vitamin D would be 6,000 - 8000 IU per day, not 600 - 800 IU per day.

Reference

[US government officials claim that as little as 600 IU of vitamin D could be enough] — https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/#h3

[4000 IU per day is not enough for young adult males to reach sufficient vitamin D] — Rips L, Toom A, Kuik R, Varblane A, Mölder H, Kibur R, Laidvere M, Kull M, Kartus JT, Gapeyeva H, Rahu M. High dose vitamin D supplementation decreases the risk of deficiency in male conscripts, but has no effect on physical performance-A randomized study. J Exp Orthop. 2024 May 1;11(3):e12023. doi: 10.1002/jeo2.12023. PMID: 38694768; PMCID: PMC11062247. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11062247/

[the most protection with vitamin D is found at levels above 30 ng/mL] — https://courses.washington.edu/bonephys/opvitD.html