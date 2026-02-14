NOTE: This post was inspired by a reader’s comment, which expressed frustration with the messaging around vitamin D.

Because vitamins such as vitamin D can put vaccine firms out of business (by cutting respiratory infections by so much that there is no use for vaccines anymore), a narrative around vitamin D use as a rat poison has been developed as a meme — in order to prevent people from getting the levels of vitamin D which keep them well.

Here is a blurb about it from 2018:

The use of vitamin D as a rat poison could make people scared to use vitamin D to prevent respiratory infections. But a truism is that the dose makes the poison, and it is even true of water (too much water = death by drowning). The daily dose that was able to get the first rat killed after 10 days of treatment was 2 milligrams-per-kilogram:

But each microgram of vitamin D is 40 International Units (IU), and each milligram is 40,000 IU. Adjusted to the body weight of a large man (100-kilograms = 220-lbs), the equivalent dose would be 8 million IU per day. But that dose is 1,000 times what is necessary to ward off respiratory infection.

The upshot: Rat poison does not show that vitamin D is uniquely dangerous, it just shows that — if you take one thousand times the needed dose of something — then that is bad. It is true of almost anything. Taking a thousand doses of Tylenol each day will kill you. Taking a thousand doses of aspirin each day will also kill you.

Attempting to drink 1,000 glasses of water each day will also kill you, particularly if it is distilled water, free of electrolytes. The use of vitamin D as rat poison does not prove anything other than the already-known truism: The dose makes the poison.

Reference

Chavhan SG, Brar RS, Banga HS, Sandhu HS, Sodhi S, Gadhave PD, Kothule VR, Kammon AM. Clinicopathological Studies on Vitamin D(3) Toxicity and Therapeutic Evaluation of Aloe vera in Rats. Toxicol Int. 2011 Jan;18(1):35-43. doi: 10.4103/0971-6580.75851. PMID: 21430919; PMCID: PMC3052582.