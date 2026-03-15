Preliminary Note: Because, as I have said before, more is known about the bottom of the ocean than can ever be known about “foreign policy” — conjecture on foreign policy will, perhaps always, be riddled with subjectivity. Obtaining an objective account of behaviors that, by their nature, involve secret motives, is impossible.

I do not know if the military actions in Venezuela and Iran were good strategies. I can only speak decisively about military actions as a general course of “business.” For instance, with over 10,000 military-aged males (what Gordon Chang calls “shock troops”) now residing in the USA, China has gained some leverage over us.

We do not have 10,000 of our military-aged males inside of the borders of China, armed with sonic weapons which can silently harm and degrade their fighting capacity — and which can be used for subversion of power figures, and even for extortion. But they do have 10,000 of their soldiers inside of our borders, and that is leverage.

When your enemy has you over a barrel, cutting their energy supply lines can be a good strategy. Over one-fourth of all of the imported oil in China came from Venezuela and Iran.

Perverse Incentives

When nations attempt to expand welfare by too much, it first drains the public funds, and then starts to drain the private funds, and then the only way out of the mess is to begin to plunder your neighbors — i.e., the only way to postpone your own decline is by starting wars. This creates the mongrel creature known as the Welfare/Warfare state.

You would not think that “caring for your neighbor” would necessary lead to you invading the homes that sit beyond your neighbor, but Mises proved by 1920 that it is simple math, and that there is no way for a socialist welfare state to perform economic calculation, meaning that there is no way to maintain affordability of living standards.

Two kinds of spending by governments are entirely unproductive in terms of wealth generation: redistribution and interest payments. Government transfers take money created by Peter and give it to Paul, which, as the joke says, does not create any wealth, but leads to you having a sore Peter (and who wants their Peter to be sore?).

Transfer payments are necessarily unproductive but not necessarily “bad” — a tiny fraction of them could be good to have around. Interest payments also do not create any wealth. Before the USA got turned into a Welfare State, the sum of household savings (blue) covered all interest payments and all transfer payments (green):

But LBJ created the so-called Great Society programs, which accomplished many things, including getting a federal office into all 50 of the United States. Recall that, after federal offices were implanted in every state, it was then that the riots and the high-profile assassinations of the late 1960s began breaking out.

When creating a nation-wide “pay-to-play” partisan, patronage scheme, then it pays off to wield the power of the shakedown, rather than winning-by-argument. Under Prohibition, the Mob offered “protection” to the speak-easies, in return for a cut of the profits (skimming off of the top). It was no different for LBJ’s Great Society.

But when you grow welfare for the purpose of skimming off of the top (for the purpose of stealing from your own people), the incentive to expand the welfare state is concentrated in the few beneficiaries, while incentives to reduce it are dispersed (diluted) over the entire people of the nation.

Even if the future theft was not part of the original plan of the welfare scheme — even if welfare began with good intentions — the lopsided incentives will eventually lead you to ruin:

As you can see, household savings (blue) no longer cover the costs of the transfers and the interest payments (green). With $6 trillion in “unproductive spending” and less than $1 trillion in household savings, the lopsided incentives have had enough time to turn the U.S. economy into a crony system of corporate capture (public-private corruption).

Social Benefits Crisis

Before our modern welfare state, unproductive spending by the government used to comprise only 5% of GDP, but it is now flirting with comprising 20% of GDP:

With the exception of the Great Recession and COVID — when massive “corporate welfare” was used in order to siphon money up from the people and to use it in patronage schemes in order to benefit government-connected billionaires— about 80% of government transfers involve Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare:

The evidence suggests that we have allowed perverse incentives to operate for too long in the USA, and that the temptation to postpone decline, by entering into wars, is now something which we have to think about. As said in the preliminary note at top, it could be true that actions in Venezuela and Iran were good strategy. Time will tell.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net private saving: Households and institutions [W986RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W986RC1Q027SBEA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal government current transfer payments [W014RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W014RC1Q027SBEA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Federal government current expenditures: Interest payments [A091RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A091RC1Q027SBEA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons: Medicaid [W729RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W729RC1

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons: Medicare [W824RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W824RC1

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons: Social security [W823RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W823RC1