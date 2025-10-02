My understanding is that Children’s Health Defense got a hold of an insider CDC memo via the use of FOIA requests and that they discovered that, early on, CDC researchers had found a link from thimerosal (50% of which is comprised of the neurotoxin, ethylmercury) to autism.

This internal memo was swept under the rug so that CDC could come out with this announcement:

But let’s have a look at the internal CDC memo to discover what had been found when comparing infants who had received over 25 micrograms (mcg) of ethylmercury (over 50 mcg of thimerosal, because thimerosal is 50% ethylmercury by weight) by 1 month:

[click to enlarge]

As you can see, the central estimate of increased risk of autism was 7.6x, with a 95% lower bound of 1.8 — which can be interpreted as a “minimum of 80% increased risk.” But if early exposure to thimerosal makes you “at least 80% more likely” to get autism, then that is a big deal. Back in the late 1990s, many childhood vaccines had thimerosal:

Thimerosal was fully removed from the childhood vaccine schedule by 2001, but it is only one of the toxic compounds which has the capability — as the internal CDC memo proved — of inducing autism in children. In an effort to replicate the central estimate of the rate ratio for autism, I ran hypothetical numbers in a spreadsheet:

Cells F8 and F9 show that I assumed 900 units of person-time and cells C8 and C9 show that I set the count of autism cases to 23 in the exposed group and to 3 in the unexposed group, leading to an incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 7.7 — which was close to the 7.6 which got reported in the internal CDC memo.

The percentage rates in cells G8 and G9 mean that, without thimerosal, the baseline rate of autism was 1-in-303 infants, but with thimerosal, it rose up to 1-in-39 infants. It is at least 1-in-31 infants, today. The evidence very strongly suggests that there was a “cover-up” at the CDC and that it was in an effort to protect the vaccine industry.

Reference

[CDC denied any link of thimerosal to autism] — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/about/thimerosal.html

[internal CDC memo showing a statistically-significant link of thimerosal to autism] — https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Verstraeten-1999-Increased-risk-of-developmental-neurologic-impairment-after-high-exposure-to-thimerosal-containing-vaccine-in-first-month-of-life.pdf

[many vaccines had thimerosal in the late 1990s] — https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/thimerosal/Tech_Rept_Thimerosal_Vol_1_090607.pdf