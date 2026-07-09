NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Investigative journalist, Steve Baker, was recently on Tucker Carlson talking about J6. He mentioned how 3 separate persons (Benjamin Phillips, Kevin Greeson, and Rosanne Boyland) all had sudden death within approximately 50 yards of each other, on the west side of the U.S. Capitol. Research led him to directed energy weapons.

Directed energy weapons can disturb heart rhythm, leading to sudden cardiac death. Negative effects of being hit by them increase if certain particulate matter (e.g., microscopic ferromagnetic particles) had earlier been released into the atmosphere above the intended target, so that the target unintentionally breaths them in.

Here are the approximate locations of the 3 fatal events, using 1 = Benjamin Phillips, 2 = Kevin Greeson, 3 = Rosanne Boyland):

To get the baseline chance of witnessing 3 successive sudden deaths in a crowd of 100,000 people, you could use the rate from the CDC Wonder webtool:

With 3.9 sudden cardiac deaths for each 100,000 persons followed for a whole year, the rate that you would expect for a single day would require dividing by 365.25:

\(\frac{3.9}{365.25} = 0.0106\)

The daily rate, for each 100,000 persons, works out to 0.0106 events. Taking the first one for granted, and beginning the time clock at the moment that that first person died, the chance to witness the other 2 sudden deaths inside of a crowd of 100,000 people is just 0.00006 — but that is for a 24-hour observation window.

These 3 persons all experienced sudden death in the time window from 12:58 pm to 4:30 pm — a time window just 3.5 hours wide. There are almost 7 such time-windows in a day (in a 24-hour period), so the new expected rate divides 0.0106 by 7:

\(\frac{0.0106}{7} = 0.0015\)

That new expected baseline rate produces a probability of just one chance in a million to witness 3 sudden deaths among 100,000 people when watching them for 3.5 hours, and that is conservative because it already assumes that the first sudden death has happened, and begins computing probability from there.

The evidence suggests that the 3 sudden deaths of Benjamin Phillips, Kevin Greeson, and Rosanne Boyland were not organic, but were instead, “induced” — most likely by directed energy weapons and possibly combined with inhaled particulate matter which had been meant to increase the harm of getting hit with directed energy.

Reference

[multiple cause of death, final deaths, ICD-10 code I46.1 (sudden cardiac)] —

https://wonder.cdc.gov/