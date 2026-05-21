In order to combat rising food prices, Trump directed the EPA to loosen the ban on a refrigerant of the general type: HFC’s, or hydro-fluoro-carbons:

But HFC’s are already third-generation refrigerants, and it is not clear that we even needed to restrict refrigerants by so much that we ended up removing the second generation. Though it is not in my wheel-house, sometimes it is best if an outsider looks at a problem, because he or she can look at it in a disinterested manner.

First-generation refrigerants: CFC’s

The original problem with refrigerants was reduced ozone in the stratosphere (upper atmosphere), especially in the Southern Hemisphere. These first-generation refrigerants were chloro-fluoro-carbons, such as dichloro-fluoro-methane, sometimes referred to as R-12 or as CFC-12. We still had the CFC’s back in 1989:

Stratospheric ozone in the Southern Hemisphere was 127 Dobson units back then, but ozone back then was falling, which means that possible benefits could be had by moving away from first-generation refrigerants (CFC’s). Developed nations had stopped CFC production by the end of 1995, and ozone stopped depleting:

Average stratospheric ozone in the Southern Hemisphere would never get much lower than it was in 1996 — back when it measured as 109 Dobson units. In fact, the value in 2025 was 138 Dobson units, which is even higher than it was in 1989:

The evidence reveals that it likely helped to remove CFC’s, and that, by the time that their production had been stopped (1996) all of the concern over ozone depletion had ended (because ozone had stopped dropping by then). However, the second-generation refrigerants are HCFC’s, or hydro-chloro-fluoro-carbons, about 5.5% as bad as CFC’s.

Second-generation refrigerants: HCFC’s

While HCFC’s started getting banned in 2003, there was already no longer an “ozone problem” by then, because removing CFC’s was already enough to fix the ozone problem (stratospheric ozone never got far below the 1996 level). If there is no problem with ozone, why phase-out the HCFC’s? Do experts have an answer?

Third-generation refrigerants: HFC’s

As said above, there does not appear to be a good reason to move beyond second-generation refrigerants (beyond HCFC’s), which means that there is no good reason to have third-generation refrigerants (HFC’s) in the first place, let alone to phase them out. Returning to second-generation (HCFC) refrigerants appears warranted.