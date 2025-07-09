After the CIA learned that Russians were beaming electro-magnetic fields (EMFs) into the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for 23 years, and that the electric field strength reached up to 9.5 Volts per meter (now known to be enough to cause cancer), they went on a campaign to smear anyone worrying about EMFs as a tin-foil hat conspiracist.

Some anxious people had tried wearing tin-foil around their head to block EMFs.

From the moment that CIA coined the term “tin-foil hat conspiracy” they were lying (gaslighting others into believing that it could not be possible to harm anyone with beamed EMFs). But recent events such as the story about Havana Syndrome have proven that the conspiracists were right all along: EMFs have potential as a weapon.

Critics and detractors may say:

“Yeah, sure, there is theoretic potential, but nobody is currently in the process of actually using EMFs for the purpose of espionage or harm! For instance, you would not find the U.S. Military spending taxpayer dollars on protection from the harm of these extremely-hypothetical EMFs!”

But to that criticism, you can look at this bill-of-sale to the U.S. Marine Corps:

Oops, I guess that the “gas-lighters” are wrong there. There really is a threat from EMFs, or the U.S. Marine Corps would not have gone to the trouble of buying the EMF protection that you get from a Faraday bag.

To this, the critics and detractors may say:

“Yeah, sure, they need to protect their phones, but the only reason for that is due to spying! In other words, there is no physical harm from EMFs, there is only a danger of someone snooping in your phone with EMFs!”

Oh yeah? Then what about these Faraday tents that are sold to the military?

To this, the critics and detractors may state the following:

“Yeah, sure, these tents block out EMFs once you are in there, but that’s only because you walk in there to show someone else something on your cell phone! After you pull your cell phone out of your Faraday bag to show the other military personnel something, you don’t want bad actors to pull the data with EMFs! It is not like the military would actually invest in, say, EMF-protective clothing to protect bodies from physical harm!”

Really? No physical harm, so no EMF-protective clothing? Are you sure about that?

Oops, I guess the “gas-lighters” are wrong the third time. There is physical harm which can come from EMFs, and there is protective clothing sold to the military in order to shield bodies from the physical harm that can come from EMFs. Let’s all stop pretending that bathing human bodies in EMFs with cell towers every 600-ft is fine.

It’s not, and the U.S. Military knows that it’s not, and the U.S. Military is spending taxpayer dollars in order to repel the very real danger of human exposure to EMFs. Let’s begin to be more worried about this than we have been in the past. Having enough anxiety about it to pay more attention to it should serve us well going forward.

Reference

[9.5 Volts per meter (24 microWatts per square-centimeter) on 10th floor of U.S. Embassy in Moscow] — Elwood JM. Microwaves in the cold war: the Moscow embassy study and its interpretation. Review of a retrospective cohort study. Environ Health. 2012 Nov 14;11:85. doi: 10.1186/1476-069X-11-85. PMID: 23151144; PMCID: PMC3509929. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3509929/

[at least 9.5 Volts per meter (~0.239 Watts per square-meter) was found at a distance of 175m from a Nigerian cell tower overnight] — Table 1. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/2034/1/012009/pdf

[at 175m from a cell tower, there was a statistically significant increase in cancer death in Brazil] — Dode AC, Leão MM, Tejo Fde A, Gomes AC, Dode DC, Dode MC, Moreira CW, Condessa VA, Albinatti C, Caiaffa WT. Mortality by neoplasia and cellular telephone base stations in the Belo Horizonte municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Sci Total Environ. 2011 Sep 1;409(19):3649-65. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2011.05.051. Epub 2011 Jul 13. PMID: 21741680. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21741680/

[bill-of-sale of Faraday bags to U.S. Marine Corps] — https://sam.gov/opp/06df28bf3fe445728e8390b4020af905/view

[military-grade EMF-protective tents] — https://shop.faradaydefense.com/government-sales/

[military-grade EMF-protective clothing] — https://slnt.com/collections/all