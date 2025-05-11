In this prior post, a benchmark rate for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) was created using a method previously applied by CDC. The benchmark rate for SIDS will be applied to European data to reveal that a hexavalent (6-dose) vaccine for kids is “too much, too soon” — and creating an excess of SIDS deaths. Let me explain.

Why create a benchmark rate?

Imagine a football game where the goalposts moved over time, making it harder and harder to score a touchdown or even a field goal. At each new moment, the referee could state that the goalposts have shifted, and all players are expected to adjust themselves to the “new normal.”

This example represents thinking with is descriptive, positivist, and nominal — when you do not attempt to understand any change in anything, you only report it. But what if one team had been “moving the goalposts”? Doesn’t that represent “cheating”? In short, it is absolutely imperative to understand change.

A different approach attempts to integrate all values with reality. It is an approach that is normative, natural, and real (instead of descriptive, positivist, and nominal). The normative aspect integrates the value of improving (lowering) death rates, the natural aspect asks why rates would ever rise, and the real aspect ties these two together.

The Study

The study of the safety of a hexavalent (6-dose) vaccine is this one:

The authors — using thinking that is descriptive, positivist, and nominal — came to the conclusion that this 6-dose vaccine was safe to inject into the infants. Another way to say this is that the authors, using “shifted goalposts,” came to the conclusion that this 6-dose vaccine was safe to inject into infants. Here is the timeline of passive reports:

They went out to Day 19 after the dose on Day 0, because only a few reports came in after that. Notice the exponential decline in daily reporting after Day 1. That pattern is suggestive of a stimulus which takes effect within about 48 hours, and one that lasts for approximately 6 - 10 days.

Pattern Explanation

A prevailing theory of SIDS involves cytokines that inhibit neurons in the medulla, something expected to take place within 48 hours of a vaccine dose.

[click image to enlarge]

The cytokines are an immune response to vaccination, and the medulla is a brain region responsible for autonomic (takes place on its own, without you voluntarily choosing it) activity, such as breathing. Shutting down nerve cells there can make you stop breathing, possibly leading to sudden death.

In other words, a vaccine as a stimulus can explain the exponential decay shown here.

To find out if these reports represent an excess, the authors used this formula:

[click image to enlarge]

The formula …

\(Ne = Inc \ \cdot \ Nbc \ \cdot \ risk \ period \ \cdot \ \alpha\)

… says that, the number expected is equal to the daily incidence rate, times the number exposed, times the length of exposure (in days), times a correction factor (0.8) for the “health vaccinee effect” found in prior trials of SIDS.

The reanalysis …

Reanalyzing, the benchmark daily incidence rate is 0.605 per million, or 0.000000605 in long form.

Inc = 0.000000605

First-year doses were estimated at 117,714,908 for their analysis, but almost all infants got 3 doses. This makes for 39,238,311 infants.

Nbc = 39,238,311

For this reanalysis, only 1 day is used (setting the risk period to 1) to get the daily rate

risk period = 1 day

And the alpha symbol is for the correction factor on the “healthy vaccinee effect”

correction factor = 0.8

Putting it all together reveals the expected daily occurrence of SIDS from 39 million infants (cell O18 below):

Now let’s revisit the spontaneous (passive) reports which had come in for this vaccine, but with the expected daily count superimposed on the graph:

Now we have a signal on Day 1 after the shots, but because we are intentionally aspiring to an analysis that is normative, natural, and real, then we have to ask if we have successfully captured the underlying reality. In reality, spontaneous reports do not represent all of the events which had been occurring in the background.

There is, instead, some amount of under-reporting, making passive systems — like was used in the original study — end up having low rates of capture of the actual number of events. A reasonable estimate of the under-reporting rate for spontaneous reporting of serious/severe adverse events is 85% (a capture rate of 15% of events):

But this means that spontaneous reports should be multiplied by 6.67 in order to estimate the actual number of reports that they derived from. Let’s apply this final correction to the observed data to find out how it looks:

The reanalyzed evidence suggests that this hexavalent vaccine increased the risk of sudden death in infants.

Reference

[using descriptive, positivist, and nominal analysis, original authors found no risk] — Puente Gómez I, Verheust C, Hanssens L, Dolhain J. Safety profile of Infanrix hexa - 17 years of GSK's passive post-marketing surveillance. Expert Rev Vaccines. 2020 Aug;19(8):771-779. doi: 10.1080/14760584.2020.1800458. Epub 2020 Aug 10. PMID: 32729745. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1080/14760584.2020.1800458

[a prevailing theory of SIDS involves cytokines inhibiting neurons in medulla] — Rognum IJ, Haynes RL, Vege A, Yang M, Rognum TO, Kinney HC. Interleukin-6 and the serotonergic system of the medulla oblongata in the sudden infant death syndrome. Acta Neuropathol. 2009 Oct;118(4):519-30. doi: 10.1007/s00401-009-0535-y. Epub 2009 Apr 26. PMID: 19396608; PMCID: PMC3271725. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3271725/

[when adverse events are serious, like SIDS, then capture rates are about 15%] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/