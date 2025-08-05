Unlike other militaries around the world, the military in China does not exist to protect the borders of China from invasion or to protect the citizenry from attacks from foreign powers. The purpose of the military in China is to protect the ruling political party. It is not so much a defense agency, but more of an offense agency.

There are many ways to achieve offensive gains in the world. Some of them are blatant, such as when a bully knocks a man out, in order to try to steal away his girlfriend. But some ways of harming others are not so blatant, and in certain respects, they are invisible to the casual observer.

When Chinese military officials wrote Unrestricted Warfare in 1999, much of the writing appeared to be gibberish:

But an alternate explanation of the appearance of gibberish is that the authors were “speaking in code.” Using data on precisely how people could be harmed by electromagnetic waves of light (“cruel data”), you could create weapons almost undetectable when used, and you could target leaders of other nations with them:

In 2021, 11 research outfits in China were sanctioned for working on ways to harm people with electromagnetic fields:

The explanation given for the sanction is that the weapons can be aimed at government critics and more generally just people that the government does not like:

But that form of “touchless torture” is inhumane, and there should be discussion about how we move forward in a new world where people can be harmed silently at a distance, for the purpose of political persecution or repression or simple revenge. The technology is so advanced now, it can be performed with a handheld gun:

And, because of 4 years of open border policy — thanks to the Biden administration — there could be thousands upon thousands residing in the country with this technology on hand in order to aim at U.S. citizens once they have been found to be critical of government actions.

A new campaign against “touchless torture” is required now, because the temptation to use a silent weapon that is invisible in most respects is just too large for the bad guys to pass up on. Let’s remember Aristotle’s advice that the reason and purpose of law-making is so that you can thwart bad guys.