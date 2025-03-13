Dr. Robert Malone recently reported on how mice are being transitioned into the opposite sex by public-funded research (our tax dollars are being utilized in order to turn “Mickey” into a “Minnie”). Here is a screen-grab from a website of which I can’t tell if it is parody or not:

But if it really is true that Mickey Mouse is pregnant, them someone has some ‘splaining to do. Talking-head lefties have been saying that the studies are for trans-genic mice, insinuating that there is no endocrinologic transitioning going on, but the titles and the key words that Dr. Malone shared tell a different story:

[$455,000] “A Mouse Model to Test the Effects of Gender-affirming Hormone Therapy …”

[$299,940] “Gender-affirming Testosterone Therapy [TT] …”

“oophorectomized female mice receiving TT …”

[$735,113] “Microbiome mediated effects of gender affirming hormone therapy in mice”

[$3,100,000] “Gonadal hormones as mediators of sex and gender influences in asthma”

“male and female gonadectomized mice treated with estradiol …”

I’m sorry, but when you take female mice and remove their ovaries (“oophorectomize” them), and then you go ahead and you put them on testosterone therapy, then it is safe to say that you are engaging in some very real transgender activities. What you are doing is not merely “transgenic” — it is transgender.

And when you remove both the male and the female “private parts” (“gonadectomize” them), and then you go ahead and put them — both the goandectomized males and females — on estrogen (estradiol), then it is safe to say that you are engaging in some very real transgender activities.

Transgenic is when you do something like give mice “human-like” lungs by introducing the gene for the human ACE2 receptor so that the mice can “catch COVID.” That research is something different from making mice into eunuchs by lopping off their gonads and then putting them on estrogen.

[giving mice “human-like lungs” in order to make them susceptible to COVID] — https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-021-01155-4