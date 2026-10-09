In 1961, the outgoing president, Dwight Eisenhower, warned that the U.S. public is going to have to become super-vigilant — because of new technologies which were being studied by the federal government, ones which are so subtle and so powerful that they put all of democracy into jeopardy. Things have advanced since then.

Though the CIA does not like it when people talk about it, when people get hit with electromagnetic fields, then they can become incapacitated. With just 20 minutes of exposure to 5G, you can cut an immune system function in half, either making someone get sick or keeping them sick for a month, all with compact directed energy weapons.

Recently, public figures have “gone missing” for several weeks in a row:

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When public figures go missing for several weeks without explanation, then the Intelligence Community (IC) should be interviewed, in order to determine if the IC itself — or a foreign power — is utilizing advances in technology in order to intentionally keep people out of the public eye, such as by keeping them sick.

We needed to read between the lines of Eisenhower’s Farewell Address. He warned us that the day will come when you cannot even tell if you live in a democracy, or in a mere facade of democracy where, behind the scenes, powerful elites utilize advanced technology in order to move people around like chess pieces on a chessboard.

The ability to put persons into “transient exile” whenever you want to — because you can incapacitate them with directed energy weapons, and regular people would never know that you were doing that behind the scenes — should be taken off of the table regarding how U.S. politics should operate. A Truth Commission is warranted.

Sunlight is the disinfectant which is needed now, not continuous “disappearances.”