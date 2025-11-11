Nic Hulscher, MPH over at the Focal Points substack recently reported on a nationwide study of COVID shots in South Korea. It was discovered that the COVID shots led to a statistically-significant increase in upper respiratory infections (URI’s), which indicates that the shots can zap your immunity to a broad range of diseases.

Here is the study:

The study was based off of insurance claims, indicating that any infections represented below were severe enough to require medical attention, either in a hospital or else in a type of urgent care clinic. And here is the overall effect, using the fully-adjusted model (Model 3) from successive doses of COVID shots:

[click to enlarge]

In the bottom row, the effect overall — over all age groups, each COVID infection status, Charlson comorbidity index, etc. — was discovered to be a minimum (95% lower bound) 64% increase in upper respiratory infections when 4 or more shots were compared to 1 or less shots (they did not track those with 0 shots separately).

The central estimate on the increase risk of upper respiratory infection was 65%. Even just 2 shots led to a significant increase in risk of upper respiratory infection, with more risk at 3 shots, and even more risk at 4 or more shots — providing dose-response evidence that helps to assign causality from the shots to the increased infections.

In other words, there is not just a “before-after” temporal relationship here (shots before, and infections after), but there is a gradient formed showing that increasing the exposure to COVID shots increases the risk of subsequent upper respiratory infection, infection which is severe enough to require medical care.

Worse risk increase in kids

When examining the effect in those under age 20, the risk of subsequent upper respiratory infection requiring medical care was higher than the overall average risk cited above:

If kids took 4 shots, then they were at a minimum 75% increase in risk for upper respiratory infections (the central estimate was an 83% increase in risk). But even worse than that were those who presented themselves to the hospital or to urgent care for medical care, but who did not have a COVID infection.

Even worse in COVID-free Shot-Takers

Those with no evidence of COVID at admission, but who had taken 4 or more COVID shots, ended up with a minimum of 2.4x the risk of upper respiratory infection (central estimate was 2.43x the risk). As mentioned by Nic Hulscher, evidence points to exhausted immune systems, and a switch in the class of immunoglobulins.

The switch involves Immunoglobulin G4, or IgG4, which moves the immune system away from protection and toward tolerance of infection (letting infection run free in your body). This phenomenon was only found in rare populations before, such as beekeepers who get so much bee venom that their immune system switches down.

The evidence suggests that government officials really mucked things up by telling people — even kids, sometimes enticed with toys or prizes — to rush out and get injected with these experimental COVID jabs. Because shots without COVID were worse, it shows that the jabs cause immune imprinting, at a cost of general protection.

But sacrificing your general protection against upper respiratory infection overall, just to obtain some mild protection from a virus with low virulence, is a fool’s gamble. Shame on those who vigorously promoted the COVID shots, especially to kids.

Reference

[a minimum 75% increase in upper respiratory infection in kids] — https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(25)00416-3/fulltext