While much of the writing and the methods of the political sciences is false or biased, the Nolan Chart is one of the honest tools of the political sciences. One falsehood or bias which creeps into political science is the left-right spectrum, where it is assumed by political theorists that fascism is on the right side of the spectrum.

But this is wrong.

Both fascism and socialism/communism are collectivist, rather than being individualist. Being an avid researcher who cares about discovering truth, before I took one version of the Nolan Quiz online, I predicted where I would fall:

Predicting myself to fall on the right side of the libertarian sector of the result — sometimes referred to as a “Paleo-libertarian” — I was a little surprised by the result after I took the quiz:

While still on the right side of being “completely-libertarian” — I scored closer to a libertarian than I predicted. This may be due to how the wording of the questions forced me to make trade-offs in principles. Either way, While I believe in more or less complete economic freedom, I do not believe in complete personal freedom.

Compared to Obama, I was more than 60% away from him in either type of freedom, though I was close to Gary Johnson. I suspect I would be close to Thomas Massie also, and it will prove to be a shame if Massie is unseated in the upcoming election. Politics is one of the hardest, but most important, places to be honest and principled.