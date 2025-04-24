Sometimes the only way truth gets out is if it gets out as part of a fictional story. In ancient Greece, there would be plays written and performed which criticized political leaders in an indirect way, communicating the truth of their incompetence in a manner that was more effective than sermons given while standing up on a soap box.

When speaking too directly about a sensitive matter, then the authorities come to shut you down, but who would ever go after someone for simply making up stories? The Period Table of Elements shows us what matter is “made of.” Everything we are, and everything we can touch, has at least one element in it. Lithium (Li) is at top left:

While scientists do not know why, lithium is medicinal. It is something given to bipolar (manic-depressive) people who have a predominance of mania rather than a predominance of depression. Lithium can make your “highs” lower, even if it doesn’t make your “lows” higher. Let’s listen in to a conversation between two lithiums …

These two lithium ions are a real hoot. The one at left is all excited due to the waves of energy coming in at top left. But the one at right is trying to set the other one straight, with some crazy-sounding story involving EMFs and “hyper-excited” lithium ions. I mean, everyone knows that you cannot hyper-excite elements with resonant frequency!

Right?

That is right, isn’t it?

All the top officials say that that theory is bogus, so that we do not have to worry about nefarious actors hitting us with EMFs which have been precisely-tuned to hyper-excite the ions inside of our bodies. Besides, those top officials will add, no one is spraying the skies with any metals that would then enter you to be used like this!

Whew! I’m glad that that worry is over now, so that we can all go back to accepting whenever new rollouts of 5G towers come to town, placing them closer, and closer, and closer to our living quarters. And we can ignore if there are chemtrails above us, because top officials told us to. But before we leave the subject, let’s check research:

Oops! It looks like that second lithium ion was onto something. These researchers were capable of bringing on seizures in lab rats treated with lithium and pilocarpine — by hitting the rats with EMFs at three intensities and at a frequency of 85 Hz — so as to resonate with the lithium ions and super-charge them. The low dose was 70 nT.

That — i.e., 70 nanoTesla — is 70 billionths of a Tesla, and it is equivalent to 21 Volts-per-meter (21 V/m). Let’s check which cellphone SAR level specifications can make that much EMF during a rural phone call made from indoors (bottom panel):

Any cellphone with a SAR rating of 0.92 W/kg was not only capable of hitting 21 V/m, but was capable of up to 41 V/m — more than enough to bring on seizures in lab rats treated with lithium and hit with EMFs at a precise frequency to match the natural resonance of lithium and thereby lead to synergistic effects.

When opera singers use their voices to shatter a wine glass, that’s resonance. According to the “story” above, you can resonate elements and make them hyper-activated. A little goes a long way. Even spraying the skies may be enough. Doses could be kept low enough to pass a forensic investigation:

Fictional Story

Fictional Forensic Investigator: “I do see some evidence of heavy metals here in this tissue sample from the victim, but not any in high enough concentration to have caused the harm. Nothing to see here, move along.”

The End

