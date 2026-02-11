The prior post on this topic is here.

Question 4:

How come — in the 3 cases outlined below in purple — the 2020 death rate in Sweden was lower than it was 16 years prior (in 2004), and the 2020 death rate in the USA was higher than it was 16 years prior (in 2004)?

Why were age-specific death rates in 2020 “lower than typical” in Sweden but “higher than typical” in the USA?

Question 5:

If Sweden’s COVID death rate was so mild that it was lower than typical, then how come peer-reviewed medical journals published articles saying that, unlike the USA, Sweden screwed-up because of not following “global best practices” — such as requiring face-masks and closing schools — and that it made Sweden a “failure”?

Global Best Practices?

A Failure?

Reference

[Sweden wins “hands-down” in keeping people alive during COVID] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rates-in-different-age-groups?time=2000..latest&country=USA~SWE

[researchers, possibly on the payroll of China, say there is a “global best practice”] — https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00885-0/fulltext

[researchers, possibly on the payroll of China, call Sweden a “failure”] — Brusselaers, N., Steadson, D., Bjorklund, K. et al. Evaluation of science advice during the COVID-19 pandemic in Sweden. Humanit Soc Sci Commun 9, 91 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1057/s41599-022-01097-5