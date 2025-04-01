In this post, monthly age-specific death rates were shown for England during COVID. But let’s see where the top months show up when looking at the 2019 death rates by age:

The fully-dosed age band of 18-39 had experienced their worst rate in July 2021, with 81.3 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 0.813 (per 1,000) above, which is right between the 30-34 rate and 35-39 rate for 2019.

The fully-dosed age band of 40-49 had experienced their worst rate in January 2022, with 222.3 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 2.223 above, right between the 45-49 rate and 50-54 rate.

The fully-dosed age band of 50-59 had experienced their worst rate in January 2022, with 977.1 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 9.771 above, right between the 60-64 rate and 65-69 rate.

The fully-dosed age band of 60-69 had experienced their worst rate in January 2022, with 4013.7 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 40.137 above, right between the 75-79 rate and 80-84 rate.

The fully-dosed age band of 70-79 had experienced their worst rate in December 2021, with 15,486.4 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 154.864 above, which is above all age group death rates of 2019.

The fully-dosed age band of 80-89 had experienced their worst rate in January 2022, with 35,772.5 per 100,000 — leading to a value of 357.725 above, well above any death rate.